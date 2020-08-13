A town leader says he had a promising conversation with the owners of the former Diamond Run Mall last week, and was told they are contemplating tearing a portion of the building down.
Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini said Thursday that he, Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft, and Administrative Assistant to the Select Board, Bill Sweet, spoke with Joe Anthony, president and chief executive officer of Zamias Services Inc, which owns the mall, and Michael Sternberg, of Quechee.
“Basically, what we learned is that (Sternberg’s) job is that he’s working on future plans for the facility with Zamias,” said Terenzini. “He’s talking to future tenants and retailers, gauging their interest in moving in.”
He added that Sternberg claims he’s on site every day for 40 hours a week and is acting as a property manager.
The mall ceased operating as such late last year following years of decline. The town recently sent Zamias a letter, and a letter to the owners of the former Friendly’s along Route 7, about keeping their lawns mowed.
“From the board’s perspective, the letter we sent to both the mall’s ownership and Friendly’s, we feel that they were met with understanding and they cooperated and complied with our requests to bring their properties up to speed,” he said, adding that both properties have since been mowed and look fine.
“They’re also working out plans for the demolition of a portion of the building,” said Terenzini. “They’re also in talks with architects or engineers from Chicago in regards to the facility and future plans. Everything they told us was vague at this point. They said largely due to COVID-19, everything is on hold, and we can appreciate that as a town.”
Terenzini said the conversation lasted about 45 minutes. Zamias claimed it is seeking retail tenants for the mall and sees opportunities in the entertainment sector.
“They also give us their word that there are not homeless people or pranksters going in and out of the facility,” said Terenzini, adding that sometime during the winter, several young people entered the mall and filmed themselves roaming around inside. Their video was posted to social media. Town police identified the individuals involved and issued citations.
He said there was also a buildup of trash on the property from people tossing out old mattresses and furniture, which has since been cleaned up.
“There’s an old trail system in back of the mall, they’re going to rehab that, so people can walk up there,” said Terenzini.
The building recently hosted more than half a dozen area fire departments conducting ladder truck drills. The event drew close to 65 firefighters who ran drills on each other's ladder trucks, regular ladders, and Rutland City’s new platform ladder truck.
Attempts to reach Zamias for comment Thursday weren’t successful.
