After largely sorting out an issue with water bills, the owners of Diamond Run Mall updated the Select Board on its potential future.
Joe Anthony, president and CEO of Zamias Services Inc, which owns the mall, said the pandemic slowed down the retail and construction industries a great deal.
“The good news is we do have interest, and we are finalizing a couple of (letters of intent),” he said. “Once we’re at liberty to tell everybody what they are, they’re going to be significant. They will be completely different than I think it is today with a large portion of the property being (demolished), and/or recommissioned, but it will include some retail, hopefully a hotel, some restaurants, including some out-parcels, and one or two larger anchors with some box tenants.”
Following years of decline, the mall closed in fall of 2019.
“There is interest, there is demand again, if you will,” said Anthony. “As a matter of fact, a lot of retailers, because of the pandemic, are behind on store-counts, so that’s helping us finalize, hopefully, the commitments we have here.”
Selectman Don Chioffi asked if the company is pre-leasing. Anthony said it is.
“We have maybe a half dozen or more (letters of intent) that are being circulated as we speak,” Anthony said, adding that it has some more to finalize before it can reveal who its anchor tenants will be. He said many of the businesses Zamias is talking to would be new to Vermont and would prefer to make their own announcements.
Chioffi said more information about the mall might help other parts of the local economy.
Anthony said some developers will make public their plans before they become finalized, hoping they don’t change too much in the meantime. He said Zamias prefers to make sure things are more solid before revealing them.
“And apologies, I can’t be more forthcoming and tell you who we’re working with,” he said. “One particular tenant who’s key to three or four or five, or maybe even a dozen others, is very cautious with what we disclose and what we can’t,” he said.
Asked by Select Board Chairwoman Mary Ashcroft what the timeline for new information would be, Anthony said he could update the board again in 90 days, hopefully sooner if things are more certain.
The board asked to speak with Anthony over the mall’s water bills, which are handled through Rutland City.
According to Rutland City Treasurer Mary Markowski, the mall owners have seven accounts attached to the mall. One has an outstanding balance of just over $19,000. With the other accounts, the bill is around $21,000. The large bill was due in November 2019. Markowski said Wednesday that Zamias has been in contact with her office and the town and everyone expects the bill will be paid without an issue.
Anthony told the board Tuesday there appears to have been an error in receiving the bills, but once they’re verified they’ll be paid, something he expects will happen soon.
The board appeared satisfied with his explanation.
“Mailing, with this whole COVID thing, I can see where things get messed up, so we’ll take him at his word and 6 months from now if it’s not paid, then we’ll have a discussion,” said Selectman Joe Denardo.
Anthony said the issue should be cleared up much sooner than 6 months and said if the board has any issues with the mall to reach out to the property manager or him.
