A Whitehall, New York, man was ordered held in prison on Monday after being arrested in July for allegedly twice breaking into the same Fair Haven home, assaulting the man inside the home and threatening to kill a Fair Haven police detective.
David M. Downing, 32, of Whitehall, pleaded not guilty in September in Rutland criminal court to two felony counts of burglary into an occupied home, a felony charge of attempted aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, unlawful mischief and violation of an abuse prevention order.
The charges are based on an affidavit written by Detective Shaun Hewitt, of the Fair Haven Police Department, who said he had been dispatched to the Second Street home of Dave Heibler around 5:30 p.m. July 20.
Hewitt said he spoke with Heibler and noticed there were “numerous lumps on his head and temple.”
Heibler, who was in court on Thursday, testified that he was home when a man, whom police later allegedly identified as Downing, came to the door. He said the man asked for Allison Sleeper, who lives at the home.
According to Heibler, Sleeper and he divorced seven years ago, but she still lives at the home.
Heibler said he told the man Sleeper wasn't there and closed the door. Heibler testified that Downing then kicked the door in and entered the home.
Heibler said there was a scuffle and both men fell to the floor. He said Downing then punched him in the head numerous times and then ran off.
Going outside to be sure that the man had left, Heibler said he found Downing's wallet.
On Thursday, Heibler said he was aware, through his relationship with Sleeper, that she knew a man named David Downing. Heibler said he had never met Downing before the July 20 incident.
Police took Heibler to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment after Heibler called his mother, Colleen Heibler, to watch his children.
On Thursday, Colleen Heibler testified that while she was at her son's home, Downing, who participated in the hearing by video, came to the home and entered the house.
She said she took the children upstairs and barricaded the three of them inside a bedroom. According to Colleen Heibler, Downing tried to break down the door of the bedroom.
Colleen Heibler said Downing threatened to go to the hospital and kill her son with a knife. He told her twice he would kill Dave Heibler if he touched Sleeper.
Hewitt said Colleen Heibler told him Downing went into her son's truck, removed toolboxes and threw them into the house, one through a window screen and one through a window. Hewitt said in the affidavit that he watched security footage that confirmed Downing had allegedly thrown the toolboxes.
Dave Heibler testified that when he got home from the hospital, learning Downing had returned to his house, he found more broken doors than when he left and tools thrown around the property.
“My two children were very upset. To this day, I'm still dealing with that aftermath (of the alleged incident,)” he said.
Hewitt testified Thursday that Downing had called and requested his wallet be returned. He said he told Downing that police planned to arrest him, but would return his wallet at the police station.
According to Hewitt, Downing told him he had a rifle and threatened to kill him.
The Glens Falls (New York) Post-Star reported that New York police went to Downing's Whitehall home and arrested him after a 2½-hour standoff.
The newspaper said Downing is facing charges in that state from the incident of being a fugitive from justice, resisting arrest and obstruction.
On Thursday, Rutland County Deputy State's Attorney Ray Sun asked Judge David Fenster to hold Downing without bail. Attorney Mary Kay Lanthier disputed the suggestion that the state could support any of the charges that would allow them to ask a defendant be held.
Fenster agreed the charges suggested Downing presented a risk of violence, especially based on allegations he resisted arrest and violated an abuse prevention order issued in New York in June that named Sleeper.
If convicted of all the charges against him in Vermont, Downing could be sentenced to up to 67 years in prison.
