A man accused of selling drugs in Rutland Town on New Year’s Eve is being held in jail after making his initial appearance at the U.S. District Court in Rutland on Wednesday.
Rodney Carroll, 40, is accused of distributing cocaine base.
The electronic records in the federal system, unlike the filings in Vermont’s county criminal courts, do not provide a defendant’s hometown.
Carroll, appearing in court wearing a blue “Under Armour” hooded sweatshirt, said little during his appearance before Judge John Conroy.
The judge told Carroll that he was suspending Wednesday’s hearing until Friday so the U.S. probation office could complete a report on Carroll that would include a recommendation about what should be done with him pending the outcome of the charges.
The accusation against Carroll is based on an affidavit written by a member of the Vermont Drug Task Force.
The law-enforcement officer said knowledge about Carroll’s alleged activities was based on conversations with Vermont State Police troopers and other task force members as well as input from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The affidavit said Carroll became a target of investigation while the task force and the FBI was investigating drug sales in the Rutland area in November and December.
The affidavit said the law-enforcement officer who was the author and other investigators saw Carroll “engaging in activity consistent with drug trafficking.”
Carroll was believed to be staying at a home on Business Route 4 in West Rutland.
Police arranged a controlled buy involving a confidential informant buying $100 worth of cocaine base from Carroll on Dec. 31.
The affidavit said the material allegedly purchased by the confidential informant later field-tested as a presumptive positive for cocaine and weighed about 0.5 grams.
There are no listings for other criminal charges in the Vermont federal court online database and there are no previous charges filed in the Rutland County criminal court.
However, a motion signed by Nikolas Kerest, an assistant U.S. attorney, describes Carroll as having a “lengthy criminal record.”
The motion, asking that Carroll be detained, said Carroll has drug charges, at least two of them felonies, in Pennsylvania from 2015, 2013, 2006 and 2000. The motion is not clear about whether the charges resulted in convictions.
“Defendant Carroll thus has a record of involvement with illegal drugs that indicate he will pose a risk if released. Further, given his apparent lack of ties to Vermont, there is reason to believe he will not appear voluntarily for future hearings,” the motion said.
During the hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Boscia represented the state while Assistant Federal Public Defender Steven Barth represented Carroll.
Kerest’s motion said Carroll could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail if he’s convicted.
