Police said a local man was driving a truck that hit and killed a Rutland man in Mendon on March 11.
A news release from the Vermont State Police, said Dylan Gunnip, 27, of Rutland, is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Rutland criminal court on leaving the scene of a crash which caused a death.
According to the statement, Gunnip had been driving west on Route 4 in Mendon near Old Turnpike Road in a Dodge Ram truck that struck and killed Henry Miles, 54, of Rutland, as Miles crossed the highway about 9:30 p.m. on March 11.
The driver’s side rear-view mirror had broken off and was found by police at the scene of the crash. Investigators were able to determine the mirror had come from Gunnip’s 2019 Ram, the statement said.
Blood evidence also was found on the mirror that was determined to have come from Miles.
A news release from March said Miles had sustained serious injury from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Following a months-long investigation, the Vermont State Police arrested Gunnip on Wednesday.
Gunnip was processed and released on a citation to appear for arraignment at 9 a.m. Monday.
If convicted, Gunnip would face a mandatory minimum penalty of one year and up to 15 years in jail.
Assisting in the investigation of this incident were the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, Crime Scene Search Team and Technology Investigation Unit, the Vermont Forensic Laboratory, and the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office.
