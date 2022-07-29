A Fair Haven man who police accused of being involved in the death of a New York City man shot to death on June 11 in Rutland will remain in jail for now.
Michael O’Brien, 35, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on the felony charge of aiding in the commission of a second-degree murder in the death of Sincere M. Johnson, 46, of New York City, who was also known as “Corey.”
Courtney Samplatsky, 34, of Fair Haven, who was arrested with O’Brien in New Hampshire on June 15, has been charged with a felony count of second-degree murder and a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
On Thursday, O’Brien was scheduled to take part in a “weight of evidence” hearing, during which a judge would determine whether a defendant will be given a chance to be released pending the outcome of the case. A judge may order a defendant held without bail, released — usually under certain conditions — or give them an opportunity to be released on bail.
Not every defendant who may be released on bail is able to post the bail so bail-setting is not a guarantee the defendant will not remain in prison.
Attorney Chris Montgomery, who represents O’Brien, said he had suggested O’Brien ask that the weight of evidence hearing in his case be postponed to give him a chance to investigate
“There are certain issues that came up that are worth investigating that could be helpful for the court to consider,” he said.
Montgomery said he would have been prepared to move forward on Thursday if that was what his client requested.
However, after some consultation between Montgomery and O’Brien, Montgomery said O’Brien agreed the hearing should be delayed.
Ian Sullivan, acting state’s attorney for Rutland County, said the state had no objection to rescheduling the hearing.
No date was set on Thursday for the weight of evidence to resume.
An affidavit filed in the cases against Samplatsky and O’Brien said people who were familiar with the two defendants and Johnson said they may have known each other through the drug trade in the Rutland area.
However, police have not yet suggested, in court documents, a motive for the murder. Neither Samplatsky nor O’Brien have been accused of stealing from Johnson.
A supplemental affidavit filed in the case against Samplatsky said she used racial slurs when speaking to a police officer who was investigating Johnson’s death. The murder count was modified to be charged as a hate crime.
The enhancement has not been filed against O’Brien.
