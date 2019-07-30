A Brandon man is being held on $5,000 bail after being arraigned on Wednesday on four misdemeanor charges including accusations that he assaulted a 2-year-old child and a 6-month-old infant on July 22.
Chris M. Lovelette, 28, of Brandon, pleaded not guilty on July 24 in Rutland criminal court to two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child younger than 10. As of Monday, Lovelette was still being held in the Rutland jail on $5,000 bail, according to the Vermont Department of Corrections online inmate locator website.
The charges against Lovelette are based on an affidavit written by Brandon Police Chief Christopher Brickell.
Brickell said he learned on July 23, around 3 p.m., that the Rutland County Probation and Parole office was asking for help in locating Lovelette so he could be taken into custody. Brickell said he was aware a relief from abuse order had been issued against Lovelette and told dispatchers he would pick up a copy of the order and then go to Lovelette’s home.
On his way to the office, Brickell passed Lovelette on Union Street in Brandon “pushing a stroller and carrying an infant.”
Brickell said after he got a copy of the relief from abuse order, he looked for Lovelette but couldn’t find him.
He contacted the mother of the children who said she was upset because Lovelette had threatened to harm the children when he had them alone. According to Brickell, while he was talking to the woman at her home, Lovelette was texting a friend and asking the friend to slash the woman’s car tires.
Brickell said he asked the woman to call Lovelette and, when he answered, let him speak to Lovelette. The affidavit said when Brickell spoke to Lovelette, he convinced Lovelette to turn himself in to the probation and parole officers. Brickell said Lovelette met him together with the probation and parole officers at the parking lot of Hannaford Supermarket but Lovelette allegedly attempted to flee, leaving the children behind, until apprehended by the probation and parole officers.
Brickell said Lovelette refused to sign for the relief from abuse order.
“Lovelette continually threatened to slash the tires of (the woman’s) vehicle and smash the windows while I was trying to read him the order,” Brickell wrote in the affidavit.
Brickell said he met with the woman and Lovelette’s friend at the Brandon police station. Lovelette’s friend provided copies of messages allegedly asking him to slash the woman’s tires. The woman provided messages in which Lovelette allegedly asked her to talk to him.
“U want your kids talk to me I can’t be found I’m hidden (sic),” one of the messages said.
Brickell cited the application the woman was granted for relief from abuse in which she said Lovelette had come home angry on July 22 and hit the sleeping 2-year-old in the back, as he was sleeping in his crib. She said the child “woke up screaming from being hit.”
On the same day, Lovelette grabbed the baby, threw her on the bed, “held her head in the bed for a few seconds with force” and threw her on the bed again, the woman wrote in her application.
The woman said Lovelette had threatened to put the children up for adoption and warned her that if he was left alone with them, “one of these days they will be severely beaten.”
There was no indication from the affidavit that police asked Lovelette to respond to the woman’s accusations.
During Lovelette’s arraignment, he was ordered to observe a 24-hour curfew if released and not to have contact with children younger than 10. He was also ordered to contact a licensed alcohol and drug counselor to get an assessment and to follow any recommendations from the assessment.
If convicted of the charges against him, Lovelette could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.