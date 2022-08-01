HUBBARDTON — A local man was cited for boating while intoxicated on Lake Hortonia on Saturday, according to a release from the Vermont State Police
Joseph Moffit, 39, of Hubbardton, was cited to appear in Rutland criminal court on Sept. 19.
According to the release, troopers from the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a boat that crashed into a floating trampoline on Lake Hortonia on Saturday around 7:35 p.m.
Two juveniles, who police did not identify, were on the trampoline at the time of the crash and were able to make it safely to shore. One reported no injuries from the alleged incident but the other suffered a minor foot injury, police said. An adult man who was attempting to help the juveniles suffered a leg injury, according to the release.
Police said they learned, after an investigation, Moffit was traveling south on Lake Hortonia in his motorized boat at the time of the crash.
Police said Moffit displayed signs of impairment, and they determined he was operating the boat while under the influence of alcohol.
Moffit was subsequently arrested for boating while intoxicated. He was taken to the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police for processing.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Fair Haven Rescue Squad and Hubbardton Fire Department.
