Smoking is bad for you … and could send you to jail.
A discarded cigarette found at Cara Mia’s restaurant on Strongs Avenue after a break-in on Sept. 27 led to the arrest of Joseph M. Thornton, 31, of West Rutland, police said. Thornton was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of burglary and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful mischief that caused more than $250 in damage.
However, according to the Vermont Department of Corrections’ online offender locator, Thornton was being held in the St. Johnsbury jail on Friday. Charges for which he was in jail included retail theft, drug possession and trespassing.
According to court paperwork filed in the case, DNA found on a cigarette at the scene of the burglary was identified as Thornton’s, but police said that wasn’t the only indicators that resulted in Thornton being accused in the crime. The owner of the pizzeria also told police that a man seen inside after a window was broken appeared to be Thornton who used to be an employee of Cara Mia’s.
The charges against Thornton were based on an affidavit written by Detective Cpl. Adam Lucia, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said police were dispatched to Cara Mia’s around 4:20 a.m. Sept. 27 after a passerby reported a broken window.
Officer Daniel Blanchard, also of the Rutland City Police Department, responded to the restaurant and found glass on the front door was smashed but the door was still closed and locked. Roger Nalbach, owner of Cara Mia’s, opened the pizzeria to Blanchard, who found no one was inside, and Cara Nalbach, Roger Nalbach’s wife, provided video surveillance footage. The footage shows a man enter through the window broken at the front door. The man then takes money and paychecks from areas where they were usually kept.
Blanchard found half a cigarette discarded on the floor which he collected and sent to the Vermont Forensics Laboratory.
During the initial investigation, Roger Nalbach told police he suspected Thornton. Nalbach said he believed the burglar was Thornton because of the video footage and because the burglar seemed to know where the money was kept, and Thornton was a former employee.
Based on the results of testing at the forensics laboratory, Lucia said police believed the cigarette had been smoked by Thornton. After getting a judge’s order for Thornton to produce a DNA sample, Lucia picked up the sample from the Springfield jail on Jan. 26.
The Vermont Forensics Laboratory contacted Lucia on March 30 to say Thornton’s DNA was a match for the DNA from the cigarette.
Lucia said he spoke with Roger Nalbach on April 5. Nalbach said he didn’t have exact figures but estimated $1,200 was stolen during the Sept. 27 incident and about $500 in damage was done to the door and window.
If convicted of the burglary charge, Thornton could be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail. The penalty for the unlawful mischief charge, if Thornton is convicted, is up to one year in jail.
