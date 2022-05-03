RUTLAND TOWN — A Brandon man is scheduled to be arraigned in July after he was cited following a motorcycle crash on Monday morning, according to the Vermont State Police.
Jason Rowe, 30, was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a license that had been criminally suspended, police said. According to a news release, Rowe has been charged with driving under the influence before.
Police responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Monday around 12:45 a.m.
After an initial investigation, police determined that Rowe was driving north at a high rate of speed on his 2016 Suzuki motorcycle when he was unable to navigate the curve in the roadway and crashed. While speaking with Rowe, troopers observed indicators of impairment.
Rowe was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Police later processed Rowe and released him with a citation to appear in Rutland criminal court on July 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.