An Addison County man is facing 28 years in prison after being charged on Monday with threatening three people with a knife or a screwdriver in Castleton in September.
Nathan Carroll, 26, of Leicester, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to one felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, two felony counts of aggravated assault with a weapon and three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment.
The latter charges were based on an accusation that Carroll used his car to force another car off the road on Route 4A in Castleton on Sept. 15. There were three people in the other car, police said.
In an affidavit, Officer Edward Hayes, of the Castleton Police Department, said police were notified of the alleged incident on Sept. 15 around 3 p.m. when a woman reported “some sort of altercation.”
A witness who had been driving in the area said he watched the driver of one car, later identified by police as Carroll, pass him to catch up to a third car. He said the two cars stopped and were parked side-by-side near Creek Road when he saw one man approaching the third car with what he thought was a weapon.
The witness said the driver of one of the cars backed into his car which caused him to stop.
Three people who were at the scene in a Pontiac gave a police statement.
A 21-year-old woman said she was willing to give police a verbal statement but she didn’t want to give a statement because she was afraid of Carroll with whom she once had a relationship.
The woman said she was driving with her boyfriend and her younger brother, who is 16, when she saw Carroll driving in the other direction on Route 4A. She said Carroll turned his car around, caught up to them and waved a knife at them, threatening, “I”m going to (expletive) kill you.”
She said she got out of the car and moved toward Carroll in an apparent attempt to protect her boyfriend.
She said her boyfriend put his car in reverse and hit the other witness’s car.
According to the affidavit, the woman said Carroll then pointed a knife at her and told her to step back before getting back in his car and diving off.
The woman’s brother and her boyfriend gave police similar statements. The boyfriend said he got out of his car after hitting the car behind him because the woman was outside the car facing Carroll and he feared for her safety.
A woman who was allegedly in the car with Carroll gave police a written statement on Sept. 17 in which she said the people in the other car were the aggressors. She said Carroll had left the area “so that the situation didn’t become more volatile.”
The second woman helped police find Carroll. He declined to answer questions from police without his lawyer present but accepted a police citation.
The woman who initially reported the incident gave police a statement on Oct. 4 that said when she witnessed the incident, she thought the man might have been carrying a screwdriver.
Carroll was released without bail on Monday but ordered not to have contact with the 21-year-old woman, her boyfriend and her brother.
