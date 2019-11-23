A Poultney man is being held without bail after police said he assaulted a woman once in April, once in September and twice during the past week.
Brayton W. Gillett, 38, pleaded not guilty Friday in Rutland criminal court to four felony counts of second-degree aggravated domestic assault.
All of the charges were modified because Gillett has a previous conviction for domestic assault in July 1999.
In an affidavit, Vermont State Police Trooper Joseph Duca Jr. said police were notified Thursday of an alleged family fight at a High Road home in Poultney.
A woman spoke with Duca for about 30 minutes Thursday, after which she agreed to meet the trooper at the Castleton Police Station.
According to the woman, Gillett had been drinking and became verbally aggressive with her. She said he came up behind her and used his open right hand to smack the left side of her face.
The woman said Gillett than shoved her, causing her to fall to the floor. She said she hit her head against a table as she fell.
“(The woman) advised Gillett told her she was worthless, asked her why she was crying and stated, ‘If you didn’t run your mouth, this wouldn’t have happened,’” Duca wrote in the affidavit.
The woman said Gillett kicked her in the ribs during that incident and another incident in April.
The affidavit said Gillett is about a foot taller and weighs about 65 pounds more than the woman, who told police Gillett has training as a boxer.
Duca said he took photos while they were at the Castleton Police Station of the woman’s injuries.
Duca supported the other charges with further information in the affidavit. He said the woman told him that on Monday, Gillett was also drinking and pushed her.
A few days before his birthday in September, Gillett was also drinking, the woman said, and he slapped her in the face, causing a black eye.
The woman said the worst assault happened in April.
“(The woman) advised Gillett became intoxicated and started yelling at her because he did not like her tone. (The woman) recounted being punched, kicked and thrown around the living room by Gillett. (The woman) advised she was hit so many times, she cannot recall how many times she was struck or how many times she was thrown around the room and into the hutch,” the affidavit said.
The woman said her injuries from the alleged April incident were a broken nose, cracked right elbow and broken ribs, but said she didn’t seek medical attention.
During Gillett’s Friday arraignment, Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh asked that Gillett be held without bail because he was accused of violent crimes that allegedly happened during a series of months. Raleigh said the allegations meant there was an ongoing threat of violence against the woman and said he had previous convictions for domestic assault and aggravated assault, which Raleigh said led the state to believe he could be a threat to the public.
Defense attorney Chris Davis, who objected to his client being held without bail, said Gillett was employed and had strong ties to the Rutland County community.
Gillett is being held in the Rutland jail. He was ordered not to have contact with the woman.
If convicted of all the charges against him, Gillett could be sentenced to up to 20 years in jail.
