A Cavendish man who was found in his car in a parking lot on Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. with what police called a “huffing can” told police he was going to Valley Vista rehab in the morning and did not want “to get in trouble.”
Shawn C. Palmer, who is alternately listed in court records as living in Cavendish and being “transient,” was scheduled to be arraigned in Rutland criminal court on Monday on one misdemeanor charge of possession of hazardous inhalants, one misdemeanor count each of driving with a suspended license and one misdemeanor count of violating the conditions of his release from custody.
Palmer did not appear for arraignment on Monday. Judge Theresa DiMauro issued a $200 warrant at the request of Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh. DiMauro’s order also calls for Palmer to be cited to appear in court the next business day if he’s arrested and posts bail.
The charges against Palmer were based on an affidavit written by Officer Misty Klementowski, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said she was sent to conduct a welfare check at the Cumberland Farms store on South Main Street on Saturday around 3:30 a.m.
Klementowski said an employee at the store had called the police to say there was a gray Honda Accord that had been in the parking lot since about 10:30 p.m. and the person inside seemed to be “nodding off.”
Klementowski said she saw the car when she got to the store. The engine was on and revving, the affidavit said.
Klementowski said she went to the driver’s side door and saw a man, later identified as Palmer, through the window.
She said in the affidavit that Palmer was “slumped over” and had what she called a “huffing can” in his lap.
According to Klementowski, Palmer hid the can under the car seat after she tapped on the car window. She said she had to ask Palmer twice to give her the can “he just tried to hide.”
Klementowski said Palmer told her he had no identification.
“Palmer advised he was going to Valley Vista rehab in the morning and he did not want to get in trouble,” the affidavit said.
Klementowski said Palmer performed field sobriety excercises without showing signs he was impaired, and gave a breath sample that showed no sign of alcohol in his system.
However, Klementowski said a record check showed that Palmer’s license to drive in Vermont was suspended for civil violations and he was under a 24-hour curfew because of pending charges from another county.
Palmer was cited on Saturday to appear on Monday in Rutland criminal court.
According to online records, Palmer also has pending federal charges with one count of selling heroin and fentanyl and one count of selling heroin for which he was indicted in April 2018.
The case was referred to the federal drug court in September after Palmer entered a guilty plea in August.
Palmer’s felony charges were from Windham County.
If convicted of the Rutland County charges, Palmer could be sentenced to two and a half years in jail. The charge of possession of an inhalant is punishable only by a $25 fine.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
