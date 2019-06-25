A local man is facing a felony charge after police said he punched an automated teller machine in the city in February, causing more than $1,700 in damage.
Andrew M. McKinnell, 26, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on June 17 in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of unlawful mischief resulting in more than $1,000 in damage.
McKinnell was released without bail.
In an affidavit, Officer Ambrosia Houle, of the Rutland City Police Department, said she first investigated a report of property damage at the Heritage Family Credit Union on West Street.
Houle said she spoke with the bank's security analyst, Ryan Bartlett, at the bank.
Bartlett said he had looked at the automated teller machine, or ATM, owned by Heritage, and found the damage to the ATM was in the area were bank cards are inserted and the camera. A customer reported the ATM was not working and repair staff looked at the machine and agreed it was inoperable.
Bartlett told police that surveillance footage showed it was McKinnell who had damaged the ATM. Bartlett said he got McKinnell's name from the card he used at the ATM.
The company that repaired the damage charged Heritage about $1,730.
Houle said she interviewed McKinnell about the alleged incident at the Rutland City police station on April 27. McKinnell also gave police a written statement.
McKinnell wrote that the ATM “took my card but spit it out repeatedly and would be gliding out so I grabbed my card in fierce annoyance and unintentionally pushed the card reader in as a took my card out.”
After his arraignment, McKinnell was ordered not to go to the Heritage Credit Union alone or for any purpose except for work.
He was also ordered to follow through with any mental health counseling recommendations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.