A Strongs Avenue man is being held in jail after police accused him of hitting two parked vehicles in Rutland on June 20 and then running off before police could reach the scene.
Jason A. Seifert, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to one misdemeanor count each of leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage and negligent driving.
No bail was set for Seifert but he’s being held in the Rutland jail because he was on furlough on charges of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and cultivating marijuana at the time of the alleged new crimes.
The charges against Seifert were based on an affidavit written by Officer Misty Klementowski, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said she was conducting a traffic stop around 11:45 p.m. on June 20 when she heard what sounded like a vehicle crash.
After notifying the city’s dispatchers and clearing her traffic stop, Klementowski drove to the site of the crash at a different spot on Merchants Row.
She said she saw a Mazda 3 with heavy front-end damage and smoke coming out from under the hood; a Lexus RX300 with heavy damage to the passenger side; and a Jeep Cherokee with severe rear end damage and with “appeared to be totaled.”
Klementowski said there were blood drops leading to the Rutland Shopping Plaza.
A witness told Klementowski she saw the Mazda being driven a “high rate of speed” before it hit the parked car and Jeep. The witness said she saw one person get out of the Mazda and she said he ran toward the plaza.
While police were at the scene, Amanda Gendreau, later identified as Seifert’s girlfriend, approached and asked if “Jason” was okay. After looking at the car, Gendreau told police she had heard about the crash on the scanner and wanted to check on Seifert but said the car at the scene wasn’t his.
Paperwork in the car said the Mazda had recently been purchased by Seifert.
Another woman arrived during the investigation of the crash and asked about Seifert. The woman said she was concerned because she knew Seifert was upset that day because his mother, who died in February, was buried on June 20. She said she had reason to believe he might be impaired when she had seen him driving earlier that night.
Klementowski said Seifert couldn’t be immediately located by police but she said the next day, Gendreau contacted police and said she wanted to report the Mazda as stolen. The affidavit said she gave a statement that said she had taken the car to a convenience store on June 20 and when she came back, accidentally left the keys inside.
Her statement said that after she heard about the crash, she realized the car had been stolen out of the driveway.
Police said they looked at security footage from the convenience store and never saw Gendreau or the Mazda.
Gendreau said Seifert was not involved in the crash and when asked by police if he had any injuries that would have caused him to bleed, she said he didn’t.
Klementowski said Seifert called her later on June 21 to say he had fallen and gotten injured on June 20 so there was “probably going to be quite a bit of his blood” in the Mazda.
During an interview at the police station on June 21, Seifert told Klementowski he had been at a gathering at his stepfather’s home following the burial of his mother. He said he fell off his stepbrother’s bicycle, which caused his injuries.
Gendreau repeated her story that she had taken the Mazda to a convenience store, without Seifert’s knowledge, and left the keys inside when she returned home. Confronted about the security footage from the store, Gendreau said she had actually been driving around smoking marijuana.
Klementowski said she told Seifert about her conversation with witnesses at the scene and told him she was seizing the car and citing him to appear in court on Monday.
If convicted of the charges against him, Seifert could be sentenced to up to three years in jail.
