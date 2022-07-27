A $1,000 warrant was issued for a Rutland man after he failed to appear to be arraigned on Monday for charges resulting from an incident in which he allegedly threatened an employee with a knife at the Home Deport on Route 4 in Rutland Town on April 10.
Timothy E. Shaw, 42, whose address was given as the Rodeway Inn on Woodstock Avenue, was cited to appear in Rutland criminal court on Monday to be arraigned on a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to Kayley Olson, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, when Shaw failed to appear, the state requested a warrant for $1,000. Judge David Fenster granted the request, Olson said.
The charge against Shaw is based on an affidavit written by Trooper Patrick Tingle, of the Vermont State Police, who said police received a call around 8:05 p.m. April 10, from a Home Depot employee who said a “shoplifter pulled a knife on him.”
When Tingle reached the store, the employee told him he had been walking through the store when he saw a man cutting the “spider wrap” from a power tool.
Tingle explained in the affidavit that spider wrap is a security device that would have set off an alarm when someone tried to pass though the exit door if it hadn’t been deactivated or, in this case, allegedly removed.
The employee said the man, later identified as Shaw, had been using the knife to remove the spider wrap but then pointed it in his direction and told him, “Don’t try anything,” according to the affidavit.
Tingle said the employee told him he feared for his safety and his life during the alleged incident.
Security footage of the alleged incident showed a man wearing a mask but Tingle said when he shared the image through electronic communication with law-enforcement officers in Rutland County, “multiple officers from local agencies advised they believed it to be Timothy Shaw.”
A separate affidavit in the case, written by Trooper Zachariah Shaughnessy, also of the State Police, said Tingle showed him the photo on June 2 and he positively identified the person in the photo as Shaw. He said he has had “many previous law enforcement encounters” with Shaw.
According to Tingle, the power tool involved in the alleged incident was worth about $440. He cited Shaw for retail theft but Shaw was only charged by the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office for aggravated assault.
If Shaw is charged and convicted, he could be sentenced to up to five years in jail.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.