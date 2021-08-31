A Rutland man who is considered a suspect in five knifepoint robberies that took place in July and August in Rutland and Addison counties will be arraigned today for an Aug. 1 knifepoint robbery in Wallingford, according to a press release from the United States Attorney for Vermont.
Joey Miles Sherwood, 31, of Rutland Town, was arrested Monday, the release said.
Sherwood was scheduled to appear before United States Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle on Tuesday to be charged with interference with commerce by robbery.
Sherwood was held after being arrested and the release said the state would request he continue to he held in jail pending trial.
According to court records, Sherwood entered the the Cumberland Farms in Wallingford on Aug. 1, got a soda from a drink cooler, approached the cashier and asked for two packs of cigarettes. As the cashier rang up the sale, Sherwood allegedly brandished a knife and demanded money.
The robbery netted $156 in cash and $21 in merchandise, according to the release.
Court records say Sherwood is on conditions of release in New Hampshire after being charged in 2020 with attempted felonious sexual assault. Records also show he was charged in Rutland County in March with burglary and possession of stolen property, and in Addison County in May with aiding in the commission of a burglary.
If convicted of the federal offense, Sherwood could face up to 20 years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, and a period of federal supervised release.
Acting United States Attorney Jonathan A. Ophardt commended the investigative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Vermont State Police, and the coordination and assistance provided by the Brandon Police Department, the Middlebury Police Department, and the Rutland City Police Department.
Ophardt is prosecuting the case for the government. Sherwood has not yet retained or been appointed counsel according to the release which was sent on Tuesday afternoon.
