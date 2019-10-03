A local man is facing up to 15 years in jail after police said he touched the 7-year-old daughter of a friend earlier this year.
Davon McCrary, 27, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to a single felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
McCrary was released without bail, but he was ordered not to provide care for children or supervise children younger than 16 without another adult present.
McCrary was charged based on an affidavit written by Investigator Sean Maguire, who works for the Rutland City Police Department but became involved in the case when he was assigned to work at the Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF) on Sept. 17.
Maguire said two staff members with a local elementary school reported a 7-year-old told them McCrary did inappropriate things she couldn’t talk about with the school staff.
The girl told the school staff members that McCrary would sometimes act as a caretaker. She said McCrary lets her stay up late and eat candy.
According to the school staff, the girl said McCrary had rubbed her body. She said they were both wearing clothes.
The girl said it happened more than once and she wanted to tell her mother, but McCrary said she couldn’t tell anybody. She said McCrary said to her that if she told anyone, he wouldn’t be able to trust her anymore and wouldn’t be able to give her candy.
The girl said McCrary kissed her on the lips three times while they were on her bedroom floor.
When talking to Maguire and an investigator from the DCF, the girl said there had been at least one incident where McCrary looked at her exposed body when she was in the bathroom, the affidavit said. The girl said she hadn’t told her mother because she thought McCrary would get in trouble “and I would get in trouble, too, maybe.”
The girl said McCrary scares her sometimes because he yells, and he is cranky in the morning, but she said he had never hurt her.
The affidavit said the girl told investigators there were times when he would touch himself while with her.
Maguire said he served McCrary with a relief from abuse order Sept. 18 at his place of employment.
He said McCrary, who was not under arrest, agreed to come back to the police station and answer questions.
McCrary called the girl’s accusations “complete bull(expletive).”
The affidavit said McCrary told him that he didn’t touch the girl, but said he sometimes talked about sexual things with the girl’s mother and said the girl may have overheard.
Maguire said he offered McCrary a chance to be interviewed while he was connected to a polygraph, but McCrary declined.
The charge against McCrary carries a mandatory minimum penalty of two years in prison and a maximum term of 15 years.
