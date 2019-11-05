A local man was arraigned on Monday after being accused of sexually assaulting a girl over a course of a number of years, a charge for which, if he’s convicted, he would face a mandatory minimum jail sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison.
Ryan A. Morris, 26, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Monday to three felonies, one count of aggravated sexual assault on someone younger than 13, one count of second-degree unlawful restraint and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct.
Morris was released on a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond but ordered not to have contact with girls younger than 16.
In an affidavit, Trooper Steven Gelder, of the Vermont State Police, said he became involved in the case on Aug. 20 after learning from a report from the Vermont Department for Children and Families that a girl, now 17, had told a Rutland City Police detective that Morris had sexually assaulted her multiple times over the past several years.
Gelder said he met with the girl at the Child First Advocacy Center on Aug. 21 to conduct an interview along with DCF investigator Hannah Messer.
Gelder noted that Morris is “eight years, nine months and 16 days older” than the girl who knew Morris before the alleged abuse began.
The girl said that because she had known Morris for an extended period “she would frequently see him as she grew up” and at times they lived in the same home.
The girl said she had disagreements with her parents and accused Morris of blackmailing her for sexual favors to avoid further problems with her parents.
The girl described several alleged incidents of Morris touching her inappropriately from times when she estimated she was 7 or 8, to the age of 13.
Gelder said there was a second interview with the girl on Sept. 23 when the girl “clarified there was no sexual intercourse between Ryan Morris and she but there was constant grabbing and fear.”
The affidavit said investigators spoke with a 27-year-old woman and a 54-year-old woman, both on Oct. 7, because the girl had told them about the alleged abuse. The women confirmed the girl had told her last year that Morris molested her.
Gelder said he arranged to interview Morris at the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police on Oct. 22. According to the affidavit, Morris said the allegations were based on something that happened 16 years ago when he was 10.
Gelder said he went to Morris’ home on Friday and arrested him.
Morris denied sexually assaulting the girl, the affidavit said.
“Ryan said he recalled being in the kitchen with (the girl) and that they would talk and make food together but he did not touch her. He said they were never alone together in the house,” Gelder wrote in the affidavit.
During Morris’ arraignment on Monday, attorney T. Lamar Enzor, who represented Morris, said his client did not have an extensive record and had never failed to appear in court.
Judge David Howard agreed to the state’s request for an unsecured appearance bond which he called a “minor burden” in comparison to the serious charges Morris faced, especially the count of aggravated sexual assault on someone younger than 16.
