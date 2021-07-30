A Clarendon man could face life in prison after being charged with nine felonies based on a police affidavit that said he had assaulted or sexually assaulted five girls during the past three years including one incident that allegedly happened on the campus at Mill River Union High School.
Evan LaRouche, 19, of Clarendon, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to six felony counts of sexual assault with no consent and two felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault.
Each of the charges of sexual assault is punishable by up to life in prison and a minimum term of three years if LaRouche is convicted. The domestic assault charges carry maximum prison terms of 15 years.
LaRouche was released without bail but ordered not to have contact with the girls who made allegations that he assaulted them and not to have contact with girls younger than 18.
The charges are based on affidavits written by Trooper Kipp Colburn and Sgt. Seth Richardson, both of the Vermont State Police.
According to the affidavits, which do not provide ages for the girls who made allegation against LaRouche, the first girl who made a report to police did so on March 30. Police said while she was the first girl to make a report, she was not the first, chronologically, who they believed had been assaulted by LaRouche.
The first girl told police on April 2 that she was involved in a relationship with LaRouche when they were both students at Mill River. She said she had reached out to police as part of a treatment plan for post-traumatic stress disorder.
She said he had forced her into a school bathroom around November 2019 and forced her into having sex although she said she told him to stop several times.
“(The first girl) advised she did not tell anyone about this until today because she was scared and still is. When this was happening, she felt scared and violated,” the affidavit said.
She said her relationship ended when she filed a restraining order.
The second girl accused LaRouche of sexually assaulting her in March 2018 when she was 15. She said it happened at a sleepover event in Clarendon.
The second girl said she only told a friend about what happened. Colburn said he spoke to the friend on April 27, and she said she remembered the second girl telling her LaRouche “raped her.”
Colburn said he spoke with the third girl on May 10 but didn't interview her in person because she was out of state.
The third girl told police LaRouche forced her into sexual experiences about 10 times.
She told police she was “not as strong as she is now” when she was involved with LaRouche.
“She advised her non-consensual encounters with Evan left her feeling worthless, zero confidence, couldn't take care of herself and that she had done something wrong to deserve what was happening to her,” the affidavit said.
The third girl said LaRouche would threaten suicide when she talked about ending their relationship. She said when she did break off the relationship, her father took her to the Rutland City police station to get a restraining order because he wouldn't stop trying to contact her. Colburn said the girl never got a restraining order but the Rutland City Police Department had a record of her complaint.
Colburn spoke with a fourth girl on April 14. He said the allegations she made did not meet the standard of sexual assault, but did meet the definition of alleged physical assault.
She said LaRouche had choked her on three occasions in West Rutland.
The fourth girl said she reached out to the first girl. She said LaRouche had called the first girl “crazy” but as the two of them discussed their experiences with LaRouche, they “bonded.”
The fourth girl said she had heard rumors that LaRouche had sexually assaulted the third girl.
In the second affidavit, Richardson said he spoke with the fifth girl at Rutland Regional Medical Center on April 13, 2020. She had gone to the hospital to be examined and reported she had been sexually assaulted by LaRouche the day before at a home in Clarendon.
Richardson said LaRouche was interviewed by police on July 28, 2020. He said LaRouche said the sexual encounter had been consensual and happened in a home where other people were present “and they could have heard if someone was trying to yell for help.”
That affidavit was dated April 27.
Colburn said he interviewed LaRouche at the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police on June 24. He said LaRouche acknowledged having sexual relationships with the girls who spoke with police, but said they had been consensual.
According to the affidavit, LaRouche said he had been difficult with females and verbally abusive, but denied ever being sexually or physically abusive. Colburn said LaRouche said, when talking about the multiple accusations, that the girls were “all in the same friend group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.