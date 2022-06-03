A Bennington man is facing a charge of murder after police said he killed a woman whose body was found in Searsburg in September 2019.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Jessica Hildebrandt, 43, of Ballston Spa, New York, wrote an email to the Windsor County State’s Attorney’s office in March 2019 saying she was “very concerned for (her) life.”
In the email, in which she used the subject line, “Deven Moffitt,” Hildebrandt said Moffitt had told her he would hurt her.
“He has threatened me multiple times that if I leave him when he gets out he’ll tell me (he will) put his hands on me so bad that if I don’t die I’m going to wish I did. I’m scared. I don’t know what to do he knows where I live he knows where my family lives and I know what he’s capable of (sic),” she wrote.
In a follow up email, Hildebrandt acknowledged she lived in another state from Moffitt.
“The more I try to stay away and not have anything to do with him makes it worse. I fear for myself and my family at his release. It’s a sick and unhealthy situation I have gotten myself into. Please Help Me!!! (sic),” she wrote.
About six months later, Hildebrandt’s body was found in a shallow grave covered by dirt, rocks and tree branches. Police had been searching the area after getting a call on Sept. 17, 2019, from a man who found what he believed was a human jawbone in a gravel pit.
The Vermont Forensics Laboratory identified the remains through DNA as Hildebrandt’s on July 6, 2020. In September 2020, the deputy chief pathologist for Vermont issued a death certificate that said the manner of death was homicide but the cause was undetermined.
On Thursday, Deven D. Moffitt, 32, of Bennington, was scheduled to be arraigned on a felony count of second-degree murder in Rutland criminal court but he invoked what is called the “24-hour rule” which allows the defendant to have a day to consider what plea he or she wants to enter.
The case was arraigned in the Rutland court, but it will be prosecuted in Bennington County.
The charge against Moffitt is based on a 40-page affidavit written by Detective Sgt. Samuel Truex, of the Vermont State Police, who said Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson, also of the Vermont State Police, had spoken with Hildebrandt in Ballston Spa in March 2019.
Hildebrandt told Robson she met Moffitt while he was in jail but said when their relationship began he “was respectful and she felt she would give him a chance.”
She said she had tried to end the relationship but he told her that if she did, he would find her after he was out of prison and kill her. She told Robson that Moffitt told her he stabbed someone twice, a case Robson told her he investigated.
“Jessica began crying and said, ‘Do you realize what he is going to do to me,’” the affidavit said.
Hildebrandt admitted she was involved in some of Moffitt’s alleged illegal activities and said she would sew Suboxone strips into clothes that Moffitt would wear to court as a way of getting drugs to him while he was incarcerated. She also told Robson she would provide a ride to a person who would bring heroin and Suboxone to the Springfield jail. She told Robson that as a result of her actions, she was banned from visiting inmates.
The affidavit includes information from multiple interviews with people who know Moffitt or knew Hildebrandt. One person, not identified in the affidavit, told police that Moffitt had said, in the summer of 2019, “I had to kill this (expletive.)” The same witness said Moffitt had said he “strangled or choked her or something.”
The witness, who said he knew Hildebrandt by sight but not by name, said Moffitt asked for help burying her.
Truex said his investigation determined Hildebrandt had bailed Moffitt out of prison on July 8, 2019. She had gone from her home in Ballston Spa, to the Stewart’s Shop in Rutland and gotten a ride to the Springfield jail.
Police believe Hildebrandt was killed between July 14 and 15, 2019, the affidavit said.
Moffitt’s criminal history includes eleven convictions including simple assault in 2019 and 2017 and aggravated assault in 2009.
In a separate affidavit, Detective Sgt. Jeffrey Stephenson, of the Vermont State Police, said law-enforcement officers with the VSP, the FBI, Homeland Security and the Bennington Police Department, participated in the operation to arrest Moffitt on Wednesday. Covert surveillance was set up outside the Brookside Apartments on South Street on Wednesday morning.
Around 11:20 a.m., officers approached Moffitt but he fled. Stephenson said Moffitt had a black backpack and a black fanny pack. When approached, Moffitt fled on foot. Law-enforcement officers fired non-lethal impact rounds, which left a fluorescent green color on Moffitt and the backpack, the affidavit said. About five minutes after the initial contact, Moffitt was tackled by officers and taken into custody.
A VSP trooper found a backpack, marked with fluorescent green powder, in a nearby trash can where a witness told police Moffitt had placed the backpack.
After obtaining a warrant, police searched the backpack and found about 3,570 bags of what police suspect was fentanyl, about 20 grams of suspected cocaine base, often called “crack cocaine,” about 22.5 grams of suspected cocaine and more than 100 prescription pills, the affidavit said. Police also allegedly found a loaded .22 caliber High Standard Mfg. Corp. revolver and a loaded 9mm Hi-Point pistol.
If Moffitt is convicted of the charge, he would face a maximum term of life in prison with a presumptive minimum of 20 years in jail.
