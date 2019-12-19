A West Rutland man is being held in the St. Johnsbury jail on $2,500 bail after police said he assaulted a woman Sunday as she held 4-month-old baby.
Noel F. Duprey, 26, of West Rutland, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and a felony charge of endangering a child who is younger than 2 years old.
The charge of domestic assault was modified because Duprey was convicted previously, in May 2015, for a similar crime.
The charges against Duprey were based on an affidavit written by Trooper Charles Gardner, of the Vermont State Police, who said he was assigned to investigate a family fight around 10:50 a.m. Sunday on Barnes Street in West Rutland.
Gardner said he spoke with a woman at the home who is in a relationship with Duprey. She said there had been an incident during which Duprey was yelling at her during an argument.
She said she was holding one of her twin children and Duprey walked away to get the other twin. The woman told police she tried to stop him, but he pushed her.
According to the woman, the leg of the child she was holding got caught between her and a folding playpen.
Gardner reported that he said he asked the woman if she needed medical attention, and she said “no.”
“I observed both the babies to be seemingly happy, healthy and normal at this time,” Gardner wrote in the affidavit.
Gardner said she wanted Duprey to leave the home, but Gardner said Duprey gathered some clothing and left voluntarily.
Around 2 p.m. Sunday, Gardner learned the woman had gotten a relief from abuse order from Rutland County Family Court but the information in her application was different than what she had told him.
In her application, the woman said Duprey had yelled at her because the child was crying the night before and because she hadn’t been wearing her wedding ring.
The woman said Duprey was yelling in front of the children and threw his wedding ring at her.
She said she was going to lock herself in the bathroom with the children, but on the way in, Duprey pushed her, which caused her to hit the door jamb.
The woman said she called a neighbor to come to the home and asked him to stay.
One of the children might have gotten a small scratch during the incident, the woman said, but Gardner said he saw no injuries to the woman herself.
Gardner said he couldn’t reach Duprey by phone on Sunday, but Duprey was taken into custody around 7:15 p.m. after he returned to the Barnes Street home.
Police said Duprey told one trooper he intended to leave town.
Also, the affidavit noted that Duprey shaved his head between the time of the initial call and Duprey’s arrest a few hours later.
During Duprey’s arraignment, Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh asked for bail of $15,000, which was imposed when Duprey was first arrested, to continue. She argued that Duprey had a previous conviction for violence and that he had shaved his head, which may have been an attempt to alter his appearance, within hours of the alleged incident.
Attorney Chris Davis, who represents Duprey, said his client was a lifelong resident of the area and asked Judge David Fenster to set an unsecured appearance bond, which would not require Duprey to put down any money unless he violated his release conditions or failed to appear for a court hearing.
Fenster said the statement included in the affidavit about leaving town indicated Duprey might be trying to avoid responsibilty in the case.
Fenster imposed $2,500 bail, less than requested by the state but which required cash or surety.
If covicted of both the charges against him, Duprey could be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail.
