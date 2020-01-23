A North Clarendon man, with 11 pending charges in Rutland criminal court, is now facing a felony charge after police accused him of having sex with a 14-year-old girl in April.
Samuel Dunn, 19, of North Clarendon, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of sexual assault on someone younger than 16.
Dunn was released without bail but ordered not to have sexual contact with the girl named by police and not to have contact with girls younger than 16 except incidental contact in public places.
Dunn’s pending cases primarily include misdemeanors such as unlawful trespass and providing alcohol to someone younger than 21 but include one felony count of impeding police and one felony count of aggravated driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Dunn was charged based on an affidavit written by Detective Ryan Ashe, of the Rutland City Police Department.
The case began with a school counselor, who reported in April that an 18-year-old man was having sex with a 14-year-old girl. Ashe said the report he was given said that counselor had been told about the alleged sexual encounter from a friend of the girl, but the counselor had not, at that time, spoken to the girl yet.
Ashe said he learned that on April 11, there had been a call for police response at the girl’s home. During the incident, Dunn allegedly threatened the girl’s 16-year-old brother when he confronted Dunn about the sexual assault allegation.
Rutland County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Webster, who responded to the call, said he spoke to the girl while he was at the home, and she told him she had a sexual encounter with Dunn. Webster said he recorded the conversation with his body camera and turned the footage over to the Rutland County Child First Advocacy Center, or CFAC, in Rutland.
Ashe said he interviewed the girl, along with Vermont Department for Children and Families Investigator Jennifer Hoffman, on April 16 at the CFAC office.
The girl allegedly told investigators she met Dunn when she was in fifth grade. She said they started talking through Facebook and began to spend time together a short time later but said nothing sexual happened at the time.
However, the girl said on the weekend of April 13 and 14, she and Dunn went to what she called his “man cave” in the garage of his home in Clarendon.
The girl said they had sex at that time when he was 18 and she was 14.
Ashe said he applied for and was granted a search warrant to review messages sent by Dunn though Facebook. The records were provided to him by Facebook in August.
In one message sent to the girl in April, Dunn said there was nothing he could do to prevent getting charged for having sex with the girl.
In another message, Dunn allegedly wrote, “I’m sorry but if you kept you (sic) mouth shut, we would be together.”
If convicted of the charge for which he was arraigned on Tuesday, Dunn could be sentenced to up to 20 years in jail.
