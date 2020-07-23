A Fair Haven man faces up to 20 years in prison after being arraigned for allegedly having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in May.
Michael Ryan Doner, 20, of Fair Haven, pleaded not guilty July 13 in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of sexual assault on a person younger than 16.
Doner was released without bail but ordered not to have contact with the girl, her family or any girls younger than 16 except his own relatives.
The charges against Doner were based on an affidavit written by Chief Edward Dumas II, who is chief of the Rutland Town Police Department and a detective for the Special Investigations Unit based out of the Rutland County Child First Advocacy Center (CFAC).
Dumas said the Fair Haven Police took a complaint May 23 from a woman that was passed along to the Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF).
Following up on the complaint, Dumas met with the woman May 27 at CFAC.
The woman said she got up around 5:15 a.m. May 23 and went downstairs to feed her cat. When she entered the dining room, she told investigators, she allegedly saw a man, she later identified as Doner, on top of the 14-year-old. He was exposed from the waist down.
The woman said she was “in shock” and went back to the kitchen. Within seconds, she heard someone leaving through the front door, which plays a chime-sound when it’s opened.
The woman said she went outside and allegedly took a photo of Doner as he was walking away.
She said she asked the girl who had been at the home. The woman said the girl gave her the name “Mike Hall,” but when she looked at the girl’s phone, she saw a contact for Doner.
The woman told police she photographed texts between the girl and Doner.
The affidavit said Doner had written “Did she see me?” It also included exchanges allegedly between the girl and Doner in which she asked him to be honest about his age. The responses indicate he told her he was 20.
Dumas said the girl didn’t seem comfortable talking to him about the alleged incident so DCF Investigator Laurie Bland led the interview.
The girl said she had only met Doner on May 23 through a social media website.
She said he had come to her home around 4:40 a.m. and initiated sexual contact with her. She said the incident ended when the woman walked into the room. The girl said it was the woman who told her Doner was 20.
Dumas said he found Doner in Castleton on June 2.
Doner told Dumas he didn’t know the girl’s age but thought she was 16.
According to the affidavit, when police first approached Doner, he indicated he knew why they were there.
Dumas said Doner admitted to having sexual contact with the girl and that during his time at her home, the two had sexual intercourse.
When asked if he knew how old the girl was at the time he was speaking to police, Doner said he knew she was 14 because a man had come to his home and “accused him of raping his 14-year-old cousin.” However, Doner repeated he believed the girl was “at least 16” during the May 23 incident.
