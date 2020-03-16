A Rutland Town man is facing charges that he stole a car over the weekend after police spotted him allegedly driving the car on Sunday afternoon in Rutland.
Josh Cave, 43, of Rutland Town, was cited on Sunday for driving a car without the owner's consent. He is scheduled to be arraigned on June 15 in Rutland criminal court.
On Sunday around 7:30 a.m., the Vermont State Police investigated a theft complaint at a Poultney home, where police were told a green 2006 Hyundai Elantra was taken from the driveway sometime during the night.
Troopers conducted interviews and learned vehicles at neighboring homes were also illegally entered sometime during the night. Items were removed but they were later recovered in the area as they retained little market value, police said.
On Sunday afternoon, officers with the Rutland City Police Department allegedly saw the stolen car being driven on State Street in Rutland by Cave.
Police conducted a motor vehicle stop and notified state police troopers. The Rutland City police found Cave's drivers license was criminally suspended and issued him a citation to appear in court.
Through further investigation, state police learned Cave may have purchased the car from an unidentified man during the late hours on Saturday in the downtown Rutland area.
During the recovery of the car, fresh damage and white paint transfer on the front bumper was seen.
A press release sent Monday by the Vermont State Police said the “direct actions of Rutland City officers directly contributed to the timely recovery and return of the vehicle to its owner.”
The release also said that while being the victim of a crime is not the victim's fault, there are steps everyone can take to help deter crime.
“Actions such as keeping valuables from view, locking the doors to your car and home, and keeping the keys secured are all proactive ways to protect you, your family, and your valuables,” the release said.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Kipp Colburn with the Vermont State Police at 773-9101.
Anonymous tips can be made through the Vermont State Police tip line at 844-848-8477, or on the web through vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
