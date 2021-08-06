The Vermont State Police cited a man, described in court records as a transient, for allegedly stealing items from Home Depot in Rutland Town on Wednesday and pointing a gun at a man who tried to follow him while he was leaving the area.
Nicholas E. Karov, 37, was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Rutland criminal court on one misdemeanor charge each of reckless endangerment and retail theft of items worth less than $900.
However, Karov failed to appear. Judge David Fenster granted a request made by Deputy State's Attorney Victoria Santry to issue a $200 warrant for Karov's arrest.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, police did not find a gun after they arrested Karov. The items he allegedly took were worth about $840, according to Home Depot staff.
The charges are based on an affidavit written by Trooper Nathaniel Nevison, of Vermont State Police, who said he was notified by Officer Ryan Ashe that he had been flagged down by a man who said he was assaulted with a firearm by a man at Home Depot.
By the time Nevison met with Ashe, Ashe had located and detained Karov. Nevison said he searched Karov and found he had a small pocket knife and a drill.
Nevison said he spoke to a 48-year-old man who had made the first report to Ashe. He said the man told him he was at Home Depot when an employee asked Karov if he had a receipt for items he was carrying out of the store.
The man said he asked the employee if Karov was stealing items. He said he then followed Karov until Karov pulled out a gun. The man said he has been around firearms all his life and said he was certain that Karov had a gun.
According to Nevison, Karov later admitted he had taken items from Home Depot, but denied that he had been carrying a gun. He allegedly said he was a convicted felon and knew he could face other charges if he possessed a gun.
Nevison said Karov led him to a backpack in a nearby field he was allegedly carrying when he left the Home Depot. Nevison said he found a drill and an inspection camera but no firearm.
Two of the store employees gave police statements that said they had seen Karov leaving the store with items which police later said he had not purchased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.