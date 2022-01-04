A Rutland man is being held in jail after police said he stole a woman’s purse in a parking lot two days before the Christmas holiday.
Ryan A. Morris, 28, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Bennington criminal court to one felony count of assault and robbery and one felony count of larceny from a person.
While the arraignment took place in Bennington, the case is being prosecuted in Rutland.
The charges against Morris are based on an affidavit written by Trooper Eric Jakubowski, of the Vermont State Police, who said he was dispatched to the Hannaford Supermarket at the Green Mountain Shopping Plaza on Dec. 23 about 8:15 p.m. for a report of a woman who had been robbed.
Once police reached the South Main Street plaza, they looked for the man who committed the robbery but couldn’t locate him.
Jakubowski said he spoke with Sharon Leonard, 66, who said she had been doing her Christmas shopping at Hannaford. She left the store and pushed her cart, in which she had placed her purse, to her vehicle.
Leonard said she was putting the first bag of groceries in her car when she felt the cart slam into her side, which “knocked the wind out of her.”
She said she saw a man running away with her purse and tried to chase him but was unable to catch him.
Leonard told police there was about $1,300 in the purse, which she planned to use to buy Christmas gifts.
She added that the purse had her wallet and credit cards, her vaccination card and an iPhone.
Jakubowski said store security at Hannaford’s was able to provide video surveillance footage that showed the incident. He said looking at the video, he was able to see the robber and another man hanging around the parking lot.
In the affidavit, Jakubowski said he knew from previous law enforcement activities in the area that the parking lot connects the plaza with the Holiday Inn.
At the Holiday Inn, police spoke to Austin T. Rodrigues, 23, whose clothing matched the clothing of the second man seen in the Hannaford surveillance footage.
According to the affidavit, Rodrigues told police that Morris had come to the room where Rodrigues was staying and asked him whether he wanted to go to the supermarket. Rodrigues said he entered the supermarket to use the restroom and when he came out, he saw Morris stealing the purse and running off.
Rodrigues told police Morris was “bragging” about the robbery and the purse still was in the hotel room.
Jakubowski noted the surveillance video showed the two men pacing outside of Hannaford for 20 minutes before the robbery and did not show Rodrigues entering the store.
Rodrigues was not arraigned on charges on Monday related to the incident.
Jakubowski said police found Leonard’s purse, driver’s license and vaccination card in the hotel room. Her phone was found by hotel staff on the ground outside the window of the room, police said.
In the affidavit, Jakubowski said police tried to locate Morris at his mother’s home but were unable to find him.
In a motion asking that Morris be held without bail, Deputy State’s Attorney Travis Weaver, of the Rutland County office, said that Morris has pending charges of sexual assault and a previous conviction for burglary. Weaver said the history indicated Morris posed a threat of physical violence if released.
Attorney Sean Milligan, who represented Morris, argued that the allegation of assault from the affidavit did not involve the use of a weapon or an accusation that he had hit Leonard, but that he pushed a shopping cart into her that she told police caused pain.
Milligan asked that Morris be placed on a 24-hour curfew in Rutland.
Ray Sun, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, said Milligan’s argument “attempts to diminish the violence of this event.”
Both the charges against Morris are punishable by up to 10 years if convicted.
