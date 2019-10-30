A Rutland man is facing charges after police said he attempted to sexually assault a woman Tuesday at his Lincoln Avenue home.
Robert P. Macleod, 44, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of attempted sexual assault, a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct, a felony count of second-degree unlawful restraint and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
If convicted of the attempted sexual assault charge, Macleod would face a mandatory minimum sentence of three years in jail and a maximum penalty of life in prison.
Judge Cortland Corsones set a $10,000 bail for Macleod but suspended the bail as long as Macleod was under residential treatment at Rutland Regional Medical Center or another facility. Macleod was released Wednesday with the understanding that he was being taken directly to the Rutland hospital.
In an affidavit, Officer Nathan Harvey, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he was dispatched to a Lincoln Avenue home around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
At the home, Harvey spoke with a 24-year-old woman who had called 911 to report that Macleod allegedly sexually assaulted her. She said she knew Macleod for about a week and he had offered her a place to stay when she needed one.
The woman told Harvey she didn’t have a romantic relationship with MacLeod and never has.
“(The woman) advised that the two of them were sitting on his mattress (Tuesday) drinking alcohol and (Macleod) asked her to have sex with him. (The woman) advised that she told him that she would not have sex with him. (Macleod) then touched her in the groin area, over her clothing. She told him no. (Macleod) did this approximately three or four times and (the woman) told him ‘no’ every time that he tried. (The woman) stated that she threatened to call the police, and (Macleod) told her that he did not care,” the affidavit said.
The woman said Macleod removed all his clothing below the waist and got on top of her. The woman said she told him to get off and tried to push him away, but he ignored her, the affidavit said.
The woman said Macleod hadn’t hurt her but threatened her.
Harvey said when police took Macleod into custody, he began yelling and screaming. Macleod allegedly yelled, “(Expletive) the police, (expletive) the police.”
Before Macleod was taken to the police station, police took him to Rutland Regional for evaluation.
Harvey said Macleod gave police a breath sample that indicated his blood-alcohol content was 0.08%, which is also the legal limit for driving in Vermont.
During Macleod’s arraignment, Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh asked for $10,000 because of the serious charges filed against Macleod and the lengthy prison sentence he faces.
Also, Raleigh said the state was concerned because Macleod allegedly told police he was going to be evicted from his Rutland home in about a month, and he has a criminal record in Massachusetts.
Macleod attempted to speak several times during the arraignment. Corsones advised Macleod he should allow attorney Mary Kay Lanthier to speak for him.
But Macleod called out the actions described in the affidavit never happened.
“I’m not a public defendant. I’m not the brightest guy in the world, but I don’t think I’m hurting myself,” he said.
Macleod added that he would be “an awful lawyer, but I have a good character.” He said he drinks beer and smokes marijuana.
Corsones said that declaration caused him to add a condition of release that said Macleod should not use drugs.
There were two factors that Corsones said were in Macleod’s favor — that he had never failed to appear in court when requested and that he appeared in court on Wednesday rather than being brought to court by the police.
If convicted of the charges of lewd and lascivious conduct, unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct, Macleod could be sentenced to more than 10 years.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.