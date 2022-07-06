A Springfield man, convicted in 2015 for the shooting death of a neighbor, is asking a judge to dismiss the charge in a case in which he was accused of assaulting a guard at the Rutland jail in 2018.
Gregory A. Smith, 37, was arraigned on June 5, 2018, on a felony charge of aggravated assault in Rutland criminal court. He pleaded not guilty but was held in prison because he was awaiting sentence after being convicted of manslaughter in February 2018 in Windsor County criminal court.
Smith was accused of assaulting Correctional Officer Alexander James on April 21, 2018.
Daniel Maguire, an Essex Junction lawyer who represents Smith, filed a motion in November asking the charge be dismissed because the state had failed to make its case.
Maguire wrote that the state, in order to convict his client, would have to prove that Smith attempted to cause and intended to cause serious bodily injury and that if Smith’s actions had not been interrupted, the incident would have led to James suffering serious bodily injury. Maguire said the state would not be prove those elements.
An affidavit filed in the case by Detective Trooper Benjamin Barton, of the Vermont State Police, said James told police that during the alleged incident, Smith was in the dining hall and “after the chow line was terminated, inmate Smith put his head in the tray chute and began yelling through to facility workers.”
James said he told Smith to sit down and finish his meal and Smith responded by calling him an obscene term.
Barton said James told him he had warned Smith he would be locked in when he returned to his unit. Richard DeRose, also a correctional officer at Marble Valley, said he saw Smith punching James and yelling, “You lock in, (expletive.)” DeRose said he used pepper spray on Smith to stop the alleged assault.
In a statement, DeRose said the dining hall “erupted during the incident,” but said order was restored through verbal commands.
Barton said medical personnel who looked at Smith and James did not note any serious injuries, but photos of James showed red marks on his face and neck.
Barton wrote in the affidavit that a video he watched of the alleged incident showed Smith assaulting James first.
Maguire said his argument was based on assuming the facts, as described in the affidavit, were true.
“Mr. Smith, when attacking, had complete unobstructed access to C.O. James. Instead of taking a myriad of possible actions that could have caused serious bodily injury, Mr. Smith instead is alleged to first hit C.O. James with a plastic tray, followed by strikes to the front and side of C.O. James’ head, like many of the mutual affrays that appear before the court,” he wrote.
Maguire said the affidavit accusing Smith said there continued to be a struggle between his client and James, but James was on his feet and not at risk of serious bodily injury.
“This was proven by the facts that C.O. James was the person to walk Mr. Smith out of the cafeteria unassisted and then subsequently being cleared to return to work after being checked for any injuries by medical professionals,” Maguire wrote.
In a response filed in May, Rose Kennedy, who was Rutland County State’s Attorney at the time, said the prosecution was asking the court to consider an affidavit written by Dr. Elizabeth Bundock, Vermont’s chief medical examiner.
Bundock wrote that through her experience and training, she knew blunt impacts to the head could cause serious injuries.
“I have performed autopsies on victims who have been killed by one blow to the head. More commonly, a decedent will have multiple impact sites. Based on my experience and training, multiple strikes or blows to the head may cause serious injury and even death,” Bundock wrote.
A hearing took place June 28 based on Smith’s request. As of Tuesday, there has been no response.
Maguire could not be reached Tuesday. Ian Sullivan, chief deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, declined to comment on the case.
Smith is serving a sentence for manslaughter. In April 2015, Smith was arrested for the shooting death of Wesley J. Wing, 37, of Springfield.
Wing had accused Smith’s girlfriend of being a heroin user who was bringing drug traffic into their neighborhood.
After a later argument, Smith shot Wing five times.
Smith was initially charged with second-degree murder, but the jury convicted Smith for the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections website, the earliest Smith could be released would be at the end of 2027.
