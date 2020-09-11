The sentence for a Pittsford man who pleaded guilty in January to charges of possessing child pornography was deferred for three years, and the case could end with the man having no criminal record for an unusual reason: Law-enforcement officers didn’t know he had the material until he turned himself in and said he “needed to be arrested” in 2018.
Joshua M. Bradish, 35, of Pittsford, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court in August 2018 on two misdemeanor counts of possession of child pornography and two felony counts of possession of child pornography.
Bradish pleaded guilty in January to one of the misdemeanor counts and one of the felony counts as part of a plea agreement under which the state couldn’t ask for a sentence that would be deferred more than three years while Bradish could ask for a deferred sentence of 2½ years.
On Thursday, Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy noted that Bradish had turned himself in because he went to police and said he “felt terrible” knowing he had been looking at child pornography.
“The state absolutely believes that (Bradish) deserves a deferred sentence, the ability to get the help he needs. He did the right thing by coming forward and accessing treatment,” she said.
However, she said the state wanted Bradish to be on probation for three years instead of 2½ years for several reasons. Kennedy said the extra time may be needed in any case like Bradish’s but pointed out that he had talked of other mental health needs and that the state’s response to the pandemic could cause some delays.
Attorney Chris Davis, who represents Bradish, said he was proud of his client’s behavior through the duration of the court process.
“These cases shine a light on the most personal part of a person’s life and I think he has really conducted himself with dignity,” he said.
Davis pointed out that Bradish had been found to be at low risk to re-offend by the Vermont Department of Corrections. He said he believed Bradish was a “lot farther down the road of addressing the underlying issues” than some other defendants convicted of similar crimes.
Bradish himself, given a chance to address the court, said he believed Davis had already covered the things he thought the court should know.
Judge David Fenster also addressed Bradish’s self-reporting. Fenster said Bradish understood viewing child pornography was not a victimless crime.
Given the circumstances, Fenster said he agreed that a deferred sentence was appropriate.
“It’s an unusual resolution, quite frankly, for an offense of this nature. It’s a very serious offense. … Given the fact that you already committed this crime (but) you have done everything you can do to mitigate the impact that crime might have on the community,” he said.
Charges were filed against Bradish, after he talked to police, and officers found images of apparent child pornography on his phone.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.