A man with local ties pleaded guilty Wednesday in Rutland criminal court to stealing a car from a Stewart’s Shops location on State Street and violating a restraining order.
Jeffrey Kozikowski, 39, whom court documents list as “transient,” had been facing multiple charges across several dockets.
Restraining order
According to an affidavit by Rutland City Police Officer Jimmy T. Plakas, at 2:43 a.m. on Jan. 11, he and two other officers responded to a home in the city where a woman had called from saying Kozikowski was there and she had a restraining order against him. She told police that Kozikowski had called her earlier that night asking if he could stay in the home. She said yes. He came over, threatened her, then left. He then came back and while he was outside smoking a cigarette the woman locked the front door. Kozikowski then entered the home through a window, gathered some of his belongings and left, all according to the affidavit.
Police said the restraining order from the woman against Kozikowski was granted on Jan. 4 by Judge Cortland Corsones.
On Wednesday, Kozikowski pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of violation of an abuse prevention order, stemming from the Jan. 11 incident. Kozikowski initially pleaded not guilty to the charge on Jan. 16. For this charge, he was sentenced by Judge Thomas Zonay to serve between 10 and 12 months in jail with the sentence beginning Dec. 5.
Vehicle theft
According to another affidavit filed by Rutland City Police Officer Jennifer Czachor, on Jan. 13 at 12:02 a.m., a man called city police to report his car had been stolen from the parking lot at the Stewart’s Shops on 81 State St. He said he’d left his keys and cellphone inside the vehicle while he stepped into the store, the affidavit said.
On Jan. 14, state police found Kozikowski and the stolen vehicle on Interstate 91 in Dummerston. Kozikowski was putting gasoline in the vehicle. Another motorist had stopped to help and gave the vehicle Kozikowski was using a boost. Kozikowski at first told police that he owned the car, and he’d run out of gas while heading to Connecticut to see his sick mother. He then told police his girlfriend owns the car and let him use it. He seemed upset that she’d reported it stolen. Kozikowski was then arrested by state police, all according to court records.
Rutland Police said the registered owner of the stolen car is the girlfriend of the person who’d reported it stolen. Both said they don’t know Kozikowski, and neither gave him permission to use it, the affidavit said.
This incident led to Kozikowski being charged with a felony count of grand larceny and a misdemeanor count of vehicle operation without owner’s consent. He pleaded not guilty to these charges on April 24. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor while the state dismissed the felony. He was sentenced to serve between two and 12 months in jail, consecutive to his other sentence.
Charges dismissed
According to the state police affidavit from the incident where Kozikowski was arrested, while being transported to the Westminster barracks by Trooper Matthew Steeves, Kozikowski threatened Steeves. He threatened Steeves a number of times thereafter and was unruly while in a holding cell. He was charged with felony motor vehicle operation without owner’s consent and misdemeanor counts of unlawful mischief and criminal threatening. He pleaded not guilty to these charges on Oct. 19, but they were all dismissed on Wednesday by the state, according to court records.
