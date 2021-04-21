A Pittsford man could be sentenced for six to 10 years in jail after pleading no contest to causing a woman's death in May 2019 and changing his plea on several other charges on Tuesday.
Anthony J. Reynolds, 50, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court in May 2019 to five felony charges — one count each of manslaughter, first-degree aggravated domestic assault, second-degree aggravated domestic assault, grossly negligent driving resulting in death and leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a death.
Police said Reynolds had been out with his girlfriend Melanie Rooney, 31, of Proctor, in May 2019, but he left her home after they argued. He hit Rooney as he was leaving and then drove off.
Reynolds told police later he wasn’t aware he hit Rooney until he returned to her home because he realized he had left his cellphone behind.
Other charges were filed against Reynolds since the May 2019 case. On Tuesday, the court held a change-of-plea hearing in which all the cases were consolidated and some charges were amended.
Those charges were one felony count each of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a death. The remaining charges, all misdemeanors, were domestic assault, negligent driving resulting in death, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a license that had been suspended because of a DUI conviction.
Reynolds pleaded no contest to the felony charges and the charge of negligent driving. He pleaded guilty to the other four charges.
As part of the plea agreement, the state has restricted itself to requesting a sentence of no more than six to 10 years to serve while Reynolds can ask for any sentence allowed under the charges.
Attorney Chris Montgomery, who represents Reynolds, could not be reached on Tuesday.
Rutland County Deputy State's Attorney Ian Sullivan said Kevin Rooney, Melanie's father, attended the Tuesday hearing remotely along with Sullivan. Keven Rooney has attended hearings in the Reynolds case regularly.
Reynolds will not be sentenced until the Vermont Department of Corrections conducts a pre-sentence investigation. During the sentencing hearing, the family members of crime victims are given a chance to speak and Sullivan said he expected two of Melanie Rooney's relatives may take the opportunity to address the court.
“We have been in regular contact with Ms. Rooney's family. This plea agreement was made in consultation with them,” Sullivan said.
A document submitted to the court explaining Reynolds' decision to plead guilty said the two had been out at a bar in Rutland on May 17, 2019, when Reynolds got into an argument with the bartender.
On Tuesday, he stipulated the state may be able to prove that he pushed Rooney roughly while leaving the bar because of his argument with the bartender.
Police also recovered text messages that indicated Reynolds admitted to Rooney that he pushed her.
Also, the document said that Reynolds had driven his truck to Rooney's home and she drove when they went to Rutland to have dinner and visit some of the local bars.
Reynolds got out of Rooney's car when they got to Rooney's home, went into her house briefly and then left. He told police later he believed Rooney was still in her car.
He drove off and returned later for his cellphone. At Rooney's home, Reynolds noticed what appeared to be a black duffel bag in the roadway,” said a police affidavit filed in the case.
“When he got closer, Reynolds realized the "duffel bag" was Rooney, lifeless in the driveway. He believed she was being dramatic and exited his vehicle to make contact with her. After he exited the vehicle, he then yelled at her and told her to get up. When he walked over to her, it was then he noticed her injuries. Rooney did not appear to be breathing, so Reynolds checked her pulse via her left wrist. Upon feeling no pulse and not observing her breathing, Reynolds advised he panicked and left the area,” the affidavit said.
The document filed with the court, which was signed by Reynolds, said he had been negligent because he was “tired from a long day” and had been drinking and arguing with Rooney.
The document noted that he knew Rooney had been drinking too.
“Mr. Reynolds knew that Ms. Rooney was impaired and emotionally upset. He did not, however, know where Ms. Rooney, was when the started to drive away,” the document said.
