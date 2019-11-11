A Chittenden man is facing a criminal charge after police said he hurt himself while riding his motorcycle after “popping a wheelie” and then crashing his 2009 Kawasaki ZX600 on South Main Street in August.
Maurice Farwell, 21, of Chittenden, pleaded not guilty on Nov. 4 in Rutland criminal court to a misdemeanor charge of negligent driving.
Farwell was released on his own recognizance and not required to post bail.
In an affidavit, Officer Jimmy Plakas, of the Rutland City Police Department, said police were dispatched to South Main Street near Allen Street because of a traffic crash. Police were told a motorcycle had hit a truck and the collision had caused injuries.
Plakas said when he got to the scene, he saw a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 with heavy front-end damage. The Kawasaki motorcycle was on its side in the same lane as, and facing, the truck. A man, later identified as Farwell, was lying on the ground, still wearing his helmet, and “appeared to have a major injury to one of his legs.”
A police investigation found that Farwell had been riding the Kawasaki north on South Main Street, near the Cumberland Farms store, when he shifted down a gear, revved the engine and began to ride “solely on the rear wheel of the motorcycle,” the affidavit said.
“When (Farwell) put the front wheel back down, he lost control of the motorcycle, traveled over two lanes into the inner southbound lane on South Main Street and crashed into the Dodge Ram,” Plakas said in the affidavit.
Plakas said he spoke to Farwell in the Rutland Regional Medical Center emergency department where Farwell was taken for treatment. While Farwell said he shifted the motorcycle down a gear because he thought it might stall out, he said he “got scared” while driving on one wheel because he had never done it on a public road before but only off-road on a dirt bike.
Plakas spoke with several witnesses including the driver of the Ram truck.
In a written statement, the driver described what he saw.
“I saw a motorcycle and heard the high rpm’s (revving) and it suddenly pulled out behind northbound cars, crossing the center turning lane and right in front of me. I quickly realized I could not move to my right as there were cars in the outside lane. The bike hit me head on, dead center of my truck. This all occurred in seconds. I got out of my truck thinking the cyclist had gone over the roof. I checked behind and under and realized he (and bike) were in front of the truck. The cyclist was lying next to motorcycle unmoving. There were many, many witnesses to this event,” the driver wrote.
Another witness told police Farwell had appeared to take his hands off the handlebars of the motorcycle and look over his right shoulder, which the witness said he believed was Farwell “‘showing off’ to other people in traffic.”
According to the witness, when Farwell looked over his left shoulder, still with his hands off the handlebars, the Kawasaki veered left and struck the Ram truck.
If convicted of the charge against him, Farwell could be sentenced to up to a year in prison.
