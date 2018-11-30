WALLINGFORD — A Massachusetts man is accused of a misdemeanor after police said he endangered neighbors when target shooting.
According to Vermont State Police Trooper Jesse Dambrackas, at 8:31 a.m. Tuesday, residents at a home on Hateful Hill said that since Monday they’d suspected bullets were hitting the side of their home. One of the residents inspected the side of the house and found what they thought was a bullet hole.
Police said that a surveillance tape was reviewed that showed multiple bullets being shot through the front yard and driveway of the home. Police said this happened Monday when members of the family were outside.
Police learned that neighbors had been target practicing with multiple firearms and that the range they’d set up was facing the other property. A sloping hill and scattered trees separated the range and the home. Police said one of the people shooting had set targets high up in a tree, negating any protection the slope offered.
Police said they believe the person who set up the high targets and shot at them was Lawrence Fritz, 24, of West Boylston, Massachusetts. Fritz was cited for a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment and scheduled to appear Jan. 28 in Rutland criminal court.
