BURLINGTON — One of two Columbia, South Carolina, men arrested recently on drug trafficking charges in Rutland County will be allowed to return home while his criminal case is resolved in U.S. District Court in Vermont.
Maurice “J.J.” Pompey, 34, was told on Thursday that he is to remain in South Carolina except for court hearings and legal appointments in Vermont.
Pompey came to Vermont this summer to find a job, but eventually turned to selling drugs, defense lawyer Richard Bothfeld said during the Thursday hearing. Bothfeld said his client had done some work “off the books” painting and mowing lawns. The government maintains Pompey made five drug sales, court records show.
Bothfeld told the court the release plan was for Pompey’s mother to buy him an airline ticket and that he could be home by 7 p.m. on Thursday night. The only catch was retrieving his driver’s license that was seized during a drug raid in Rutland, he said. The plan is for him to live with his mother in nearby Manning, South Carolina.
The prosecution maintained Pompey should be detained pending trial. He admitted he sold at least five ounces of crack cocaine since August, a detention motion stated.
The two sides sparred over his past drug use. Pompey received an 18-month suspended sentence for possession of crack cocaine or methamphetamines in 2008 and was still on probation when he picked up on a charge of possession of marijuana or hashish in 2009, records show.
Bothfeld said Pompey had an employment history in South Carolina that included installing solar panels and working at McDonald’s. He said his client also has two children in South Carolina.
Doyle ordered Pompey not to have any drugs, alcohol, guns or dangerous weapons.
Doyle set a probable cause hearing for Nov. 22, but told Pompey he would lose it if the federal grand jury indicted him in the interim.
Meanwhile, Christopher “Amir” Moton, 29, also of Columbia, South Carolina, remains in federal custody in Vermont pending trial.
The third defendant, Danielle Richardson, 30, of Rutland and Benson, has been released on conditions.
Homeland Security Investigations and the Rutland City Police began a targeted investigation into the sale of heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and other controlled substances that included the three suspects, court records show.
After a series of drug sales, authorities eventually obtained a search warrant for 166 State St. and arrested the two men, police said. The search netted the seizure of two handguns, ammunition, and suspected crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, police said.
Richardson, who left the apartment just before the raid Oct. 27, was picked up during a traffic stop and found in possession of suspected crack cocaine, police said. She was involved in at least two earlier drug sales, court records show.
Richardson has a 2021 conviction for possession of a synthetic drug that alters mood and perception, MDMA, in Florida, court records show.
Moton told investigators that he had started selling marijuana when he arrived in Vermont, but soon learned he could make more money selling crack cocaine, said Rutland Detective Tyler Billings, who is assigned to the HSI Task Force in Vermont.
Pompey admitted to selling crack cocaine and heroin and he started in August, Billings reported.
According to court records, law enforcement conducted multiple covert purchases of controlled substances from Pompey and Richardson between August and October 2022.
Assisting Rutland Police and HSI were the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Southern Vermont Drug Task Force, Manchester Police and State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.