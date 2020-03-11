A Cavendish man is facing a felony charge after police said he led them on a high-speed chase through Rutland on March 1.
Shawn C. Palmer, 45, who is described as “transient” in court documents, was scheduled to be arraigned on March 2 in Rutland criminal court on a misdemeanor charge of possession of hazardous inhalants, a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended license and a misdemeanor charge of violating the conditions of his release from custody from a different incident than the alleged high-speed chase.
He was arrested around 6:15 p.m. March 2, partially because he had failed to appear in court March 2 and partially because of the new allegations from March 1.
On March 4, Palmer was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on the March 2 charges and on new charges which included a felony count of negligent driving while attempting to elude police, a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license and two misdemeanor charges of violating his conditions of release, both for allegedly violating his curfew.
The more recent charges against Palmer are based on an affidavit written by Officer Jimmy Plakas, of the Rutland City Police Department. Plakas said the incident began when he was driving north around 3:20 p.m. March 1 on South Main Street in Rutland and spotted a car being driven by a man he later identified as Palmer.
Plakas said the pursuit began at the intersection of South Main Street and Strongs Avenue and continued down a number of Rutland streets. Plakas said Palmer was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed during much of the pursuit, and passed through intersections without stopping where the traffic signal was red, drove the wrong way down a one-way street and drove around a blockade set up by deputies with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department.
The car, a 2005 Honda Accord, was found parked on Howe Street, but Palmer was not there, Plakas said.
Plakas wrote that he knew Palmer from previous police contact. He noted that the day before the chase, Palmer had been arrested after he was found in the car with what police called a “huffing can.”
On that day, Feb. 29, Palmer allegedly told police he was going to Valley Vista the next day and didn’t want to get in any trouble.
Plakas said he had driven Palmer to the home of Palmer’s brother after Palmer was processed on Feb. 29.
Plakas said he checked with Rutland County deputies working at the courthouse because he knew Palmer had been cited to appear in court on March 2. Palmer did not appear in court but Plakas asked a local towing service to let him know if anyone asked him to move the Accord.
The affidavit said the tow service contacted police around 6 p.m. March 2. Plakas said he went to the business because he wanted to talk to Palmer about the alleged chase and because of the warrant that issued after Palmer allegedly failed to appear in court.
The affidavit said Palmer was arrested at the towing business’ site.
While Plakas described Palmer as being “cooperative and forthcoming with information” while he was interviewed by police, he said Palmer denied being the driver during the alleged chase.
Palmer was charged with two counts of violating his conditions for allegedly being the driver during the March 1 chase and allegedly being at the towing business on March 2.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections’ online inmate locator, Palmer is currently being held at the Rutland jail after failing to post $3,000 bail.
Palmer is scheduled to participate in the federal drug court after pleading guilty in August to federal charges of selling drugs.
If convicted of the initial charges, Palmer could be sentenced to 2½ years in jail. The charge of possession of an inhalant is punishable by a $25 fine.
For the newer charges, Palmer could be sentenced to up to eight years if convicted.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
