Police say a Brandon man waved a knife at a local lawyer during what seemed to be a road rage incident last month.
Richard J. Waite, 44, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a switchblade.
Waite was released without bail on Monday but ordered not to have contact with Matthew or Laurie Hart.
Matthew Hart is a Rutland attorney who has handled a number of high-profile cases. The affidavit does not indicate the charges against Waite have any connection to Hart’s work as a criminal defense lawyer.
In an affidavit, Rutland City Police Officer Jimmy Plakas said he was asked to respond to a complaint from Hart on July 6 around 4:30 p.m.
Hart told police a car had passed him earlier that day, then got behind his car and the driver waved a knife at his car.
Plakas said he was driving to meet with Hart when he spotted Hart’s vehicle being followed by Waite’s vehicle. According to the affidavit, Plakas initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of a North Main Street business. Plakas said he treated the situation as a “high-risk” stop because he had been told the driver had a knife and ordered Waite out of the car from a position of cover.
Waite was placed in handcuffs but told he was being detained but wasn’t under arrest. Waite told Plakas he didn’t have any knives on his person, which Plakas said he confirmed by a search, but said there were “multiple knives” in his car.
“Does this have to do with the vehicle that almost ran me off the road?” Waite said, according to Plakas.
According to the affidavit, Waite said he was driving a Volvo south on Route 7 in Pittsford when he was passed by a woman, later identified as Laurie Hart, driving a Ford Expedition.
Waite said he allowed the vehicle to pass him, then decided to pass the Expedition and later pulled over to allow the Expedition to pass his car again before pulling back onto the road and following the Expedition.
The affidavit said Waite was asked if he displayed the knife during the incident.
“I held it up. Yes, I did,” Waite replied, according to the affidavit.
Waite said he showed the knife to “get the Expedition to back off his vehicle, which he prior advised was operating in close proximity to his vehicle,” Plakas wrote in the affidavit.
Asked if he was making a threat, Waite said, “I guess, yeah, if you say so.”
In a statement on July 8, Laurie Hart said the incident started after she passed a slow-moving SUV on Route 7. She said the Volvo then passed her SUV and the driver hit the brakes “as if he was trying to get me to crash into him.”
Laurie Hart said the driver of the Volvo waved the knife around in a threatening manner through the Volvo’s sunroof.
“At this point I was scared as I have never encountered this type of behavior and I had no idea who this man was,” Laurie Hart said in the statement.
According to Laurie Hart, Waite tried to get her to stop at a Route 7 business but after she didn’t stop, Waite continued to follow her until Matt Hart called police.
If convicted of the charges against him, Waite could be sentenced to up to 63 months in prison.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.