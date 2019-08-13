A Rutland man is being held on $10,000 bail after police said he had assaulted a woman Monday.
Craig Wilkins, 35, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to felony counts of second-degree unlawful restraint and possession of brass knuckles. He also pleaded not guilty to one misdemeanor count each of domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services, resisting arrest and violating court-ordered conditions of release.
As of about 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Wilkins was still being held in the Rutland jail. Judge Thomas Zonay said he believed it was necessary to set the bail so Wilkins would have to post cash or surety rather than a bail that would allow Wilkins to post a percentage of the total amount or be released on an unsecured appearance bond.
In an affidavit, Rutland City Police officer Jared Dumas said he was dispatched to a Vernon Street home on Monday around 12:30 a.m. At the home, a woman yelled for police to come in, Dumas said, but the door was locked. The woman came to the door said, “He is running out the back,” so Dumas went to the back of the house. He said he saw Wilkins running east through the backyard. He was able to catch up to Wilkins and tried to take him into custody, but Wilkins resisted.
After Dumas was able to handcuff Wilkins, he conducted a search and found Wilkins had a set of brass knuckles, which he said were “for protection,” according to the affidavit.
According to Dumas, a syringe filled with a substance that tested positive for heroin was found in the grass directly where Wilkins had been on his stomach and allegedly resisting arrest. The woman gave police a sworn written statement in which she said Wilkins threw objects at her and threatened to shoot her even though he doesn’t have access to firearms. She advised she was afraid Wilkins would do something to hurt her but didn’t know what, the affidavit said.
The woman said she called 911 but when the dispatcher called her back, Wilkins grabbed her and the phone in an attempt to hear the conversation. She also accused him of putting his hand over her mouth to keep her from responding when police arrived at the home.
Attorney Steven Howard, who was representing Wilkins for the arraignment only, said the $15,000 bail, which was initially set after Wilkins’ arrest, would be too much for his client to post.
Howard said Wilkins planned to stay with either his mother or father, who both live outside of Rutland, yet since he had only been arrested a few hours prior to arraignment, Wilkins had not had an opportunity to make arrangements.
Zonay said he believed Wilkins presented a “significant risk of flight” because of his criminal history, the accusation that he resisted arrest and pending criminal charges, which include grand larceny and possession of stolen property.
If convicted of all charges, Wilkins could be sentenced to up to 14 years in jail.
