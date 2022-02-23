A local man with a long criminal history, including convictions in Washington County, is being held in jail after police said he kidnapped a woman and placed her in fear of being sexually assaulted over the last week.
Derek F. Hackett, 30, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty in Windsor criminal court to one felony count of kidnapping someone by restraining them and putting them in fear of being sexually assaulted, one felony count of first-degree unlawful restraint, six counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of interference with access to emergency services.
Three of the charges of first-degree aggravated domestic assault were modified because Hackett has been convicted of aggravated domestic assault in the past. According to court records, Hackett was convicted of two counts of second-degree aggravated domestic assault in Washington County in June.
According to court records, Hackett’s previous convictions include the charges from Washington County and charges from Caledonia County that include burglary into an occupied home from 2010 and 2015; aggravated assault from 2015; and grand larceny from 2008.
While Hackett was arraigned in Windsor County, the case will be prosecuted in Rutland criminal court and the incidents leading to the charges allegedly happened in Rutland.
The charges against Hackett are based on an affidavit written by Officer Timothy Rice, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he was at the police station on Saturday and saw a woman, through the station’s video surveillance system, who was “running in a frantic manner in the stairwell” and pulling on doors in an apparent attempt to get deeper into the station.
Rice said he went into the hall and found the woman “cowering behind the stairs.” He said she said, “Help me,” and told him she had just “escaped,” and she was “in danger and fearful.”
Rice said he spoke to the 35-year-old woman and noted there were several signs she had been assaulted. He said she also asked for medical attention and said she believed her arm and and several ribs were broken.
The woman told Rice that Hackett, whom she knows, had been repeatedly assaulting her since Feb. 17 and wouldn’t let her leave a Grove Street apartment.
She told police that Hackett pushed her into walls, hit her in the face, hit her with items and prevented her from leaving the apartment or talking on the phone.
Rice worked with the woman to document her allegations, but he was interrupted when medical personnel arrived and took the woman to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Police went to Grove Street to question Hackett.
Rice said Hackett answered when police knocked and told them he had been waiting for them. Rice said he noticed broken items “strewn about the apartment,” including damage the woman had described.
Hackett told police the woman had stolen his cellphone so he called 911, but Rice said there was no record of Hackett calling police.
According to Rice, Hackett said he didn’t know how the woman became injured. The affidavit said Hackett told police the woman was an unreliable witness and would change her story when she talked to police in the future.
At the end of the interview, Rice said, Hackett repeatedly claimed that he had called police and complained they hadn’t responded earlier. Rice included several reminders in the affidavit that there was no record of calls being taken by the Rutland police station or the Vermont State Police.
He added that Hackett, after he was taken to the Rutland City police station for processing, said the woman had injured him, but Rice said the injuries to which Hackett called attention were not recent.
The paperwork filed in the case indicated the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office planned to charge Hackett as a habitual offender. If convicted of a new felony, Hackett could have been sentenced to up to life in prison.
Deputy State’s Attorney Travis Weaver, of the Rutland County Office, said he was aware of the reason the judge had not found probable cause for the habitual offender sentencing enhancement but said he planned to update his filing soon in a way he hoped would allow the judge to allow Hackett be charged as a habitual offender.
When asking that Hackett be held without bail, Weaver called the allegations in the case, “About as awful as anything I’ve ever seen.”
Hackett was held without bail on Tuesday, but a hearing will be scheduled within two weeks to determine whether he will continue to be held in jail while the case is pending.
