WEST HAVEN – A Fair Haven man was ordered held without bail on Monday after an incident in which he allegedly tried to run over troopers.
Reginald B. Book, 70, pleaded not guilty in Windsor County criminal court on Monday to a felony count of second-degree attempted murder, as well as one felony count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and trespass into an occupied home and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, resisting arrest and simple assault on a protected person which caused bodily injury.
Book is being prosecuted in Rutland County, but the judiciary, in an attempt to reduce the chances of exposure for court staff, attorneys and defendants, has held remote arraignments for several counties.
The charge of second-degree attempted murder is punishable by up to life in prison and a presumptive minimum of 20 years in jail. If convicted of the other five charges, Book could be sentenced to up to 12 years in jail.
Judge Elizabeth Mann agreed to the request of Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy to hold Book without bail.
Attorney Kirk Williams challenged two of the six charges against Book. He argued that Book’s actions, driving what was described as an “airport shuttle-type bus” while troopers with the Vermont State Police were around him, were not done with the intent to commit murder, and said that Book owned the building he was accused of trespassing in. Mann did not dismiss either.
The allegations were based on a series of four affidavits that described a four-day series of events.
One affidavit said that on Dec. 4 around 11 p.m., Book was at a home in West Haven. A caller said Book had come to the home and let himself in with a key but was being “belligerent, swearing and harassing” the woman who lived there.
According to the affidavit, the woman told troopers she was afraid of Book, so she asked a friend to call police.
The affidavit stated there were three officers, two troopers and a Castleton Police officer — all three were required to get Book into handcuffs. Police said Book became combative again when they told him they were taking him to the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police to charge him.
He allegedly placed his legs around the Castleton officer, causing him pain.
A second affidavit stated police were called about a family fight on Dec. 6, around 8:40 a.m. Both the Dec. 4 and Dec. 6 incidents allegedly took place at homes on Book Road in West Haven.
On Dec. 6, troopers were told by Bruce Book, 54, that Book, his uncle, had come to Bruce Book’s home. Bruce Book, who said he was concerned that Reginald Book, would cause trouble with Bruce Book’s father, Charles Book, 77. The men began arguing.
Bruce Book stated he asked Reginald Book why, since Reginald Book had come to Vermont from Florida, Book was not quarantining for two weeks because of the pandemic.
Bruce Book said Reginald Book then began swinging at him and called him a thief. He said he was able to get away from Reginald. When he said he was calling police, Reginald left, the affidavit stated.
A different affidavit said troopers were trying to find Book and cite him for simple assault for the alleged incident involving Bruce Brook on Dec. 6.
Police said Book was located in the shuttle but parked outside off Main Road in West Haven on Sunday.
Book refused to get out of the bus and began driving toward police in what they believed were attempts to intimidate them, according to the affidavit.
The incident went on for hours. Trooper Jeremy Sullivan said he and other troopers were setting up spike strips to disable the shuttle bus but he fell. He said he feared for his life and believed Book was going to run him over.
Sullivan said he believed Book only stopped because Trooper Craig Roland fired two shots. The affidavit stated police found no evidence at the scene that the shots hit Book.
A news release from the Vermont State Police stated the incident started around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday and police finally took Book into custody around 1:20 a.m. on Monday.
“Per policy, Trooper Roland is on paid administrative leave for a minimum of five days, after which he will return to administrative duty while the investigation into the use of force is under review by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office.” the release stated.
Book who was arraigned remotely on Monday, continued to be argumentative during his arraignment, telling the judge he needed to be back in Florida later that day. Mann ordered his microphone muted after Book continued to interrupt the hearing.
