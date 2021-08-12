A Church Street man if convicted could be sentenced to up to 45 years in jail after police said he entered a Killington Avenue man’s home and struck him with a gun on Saturday.
Tyler Tuepker, 19, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Rutland criminal court to one felony count of aggravated assault with a weapon, one felony count of burglary into an occupied home with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault.
Ian Sullivan, chief deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, asked that Tuepker be held without bail but Judge David Fenster ordered him released on conditions that included no contact with the people who spoke with police about the alleged incident.
Tuepker was also ordered to observe a 24-hour curfew at home and Fenster ordered him not to possess or buy any deadly weapons.
The charges against Tuepker are based on an affidavit written by Detective Tyler Billings, of the Rutland City Police Department (RCPD), who said police were notified of the alleged incident around 5 a.m. Saturday.
He said he didn’t speak to the 27-year-old man who lived at the Killington Avenue home until Monday.
The man said he and his 25-year-old girlfriend were in bed in the home on Saturday when the woman received messages from Tuepker, the woman’s ex-boyfriend.
The man said the messages asked the woman to come outside the home, where Tuepker said he was at that time.
The man said they stayed inside and went back to sleep but a short time later, he woke up because Tuepker hit him in the face. According to the man, Tuepker also hit the woman and he “ripped his blanket off” to respond when he saw what he believed was a handgun being held by Tuepker.
The man said Tuepker hit him again, striking him near his right eyebrow. He told Billings he hit Tuepker and then Tuepker ran out of the home.
The man said he didn’t believe Tuepker said anything, but he said he was sure the man in his home was Tuepker because the television was on and he alleged the light allowed the man to see Tuepker’s face.
According to the affidavit, the man didn’t know how Tuepker got inside. He said the doors were locked and the windows were secured.
The man said he went to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment and two wounds on his head were glued.
The woman, who also spoke to Billings on Monday, said the incident happened between midnight and 1 a.m.
Her version of the alleged incident was similar to the man’s but she said Tuepker allegedly hit her in the left eye when she tried to intervene after Tuepker allegedly attacked the man.
According to the woman, her relationship with Tuepker had ended about 2 months ago. She said he had never physically assaulted her but had become violent when he was angry and “punched holes in walls.”
She told Billings she believed Tuepker had used an auto service program to track her car and that’s how he located her at the man’s home.
The affidavit described several incidents where the woman was at neighborhood businesses and she saw Tuepker. She said he would slow down to look at her in a way that “her heart was racing and her stomach was twisted.”
Billings said he arrested Tuepker at his home on Wednesday. He said Tuepker initially said he would speak with Billings, but then said he wanted to have a lawyer present when being questioned.
Billings noted there were injuries on Tuepker’s hands that were “consistent with injuries sustained after punching someone.”
A separate police report said the officers who initially responded to the report on Saturday found the rear window of the woman’s car had been smashed.
The affidavits do not indicate that police found a gun that Tuepker allegedly had during the incident. The man told police he got his own gun for self-protection, but alleged he did not have it until Tuepker left the home.
The charge of aggravated assault is punishable by up to 15 years if Tuepker is convicted. If convicted of the burglary charge, Tuepker could be sentenced to up to 30 years in jail.
