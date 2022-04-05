A local man is facing felony charges after police say he broke into and vandalized the Allen Street Campus on March 26 and may have broken 18 windows at the school.
Steven Tanner, 21, of Rutland, was arraigned March 28 in Rutland criminal court to one felony count each of burglary and unlawful mischief resulting in more than $1,000 in damage. He also was arraigned on one misdemeanor count of violating court-ordered conditions of release and a misdemeanor count of setting off a fire alarm without having a valid reason.
Tanner pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and was released on conditions, including an order not to go to the Allen Street Campus, which was formerly known as the Success School.
According to the Rutland City Public Schools website, the Allen Street Campus is a collaboration between the school system and Rutland Mental Health Services that helps students “develop the emotional regulation skills to succeed in school and in the community” and “assisting ... students in learning new skills to replace their verbal and physical dysregulation.”
The charges against Tanner are based on affidavits written by Officers Daniel Blanchard Jr. and Cpl. Elizha Heter. Blanchard said police responded to an alarm at Allen Street on March 26. Heter said the alarm was reported around 12:30 a.m.
Blanchard said he noticed a broken window but then saw other windows had been broken, as well. He said at the back of the school, he saw a window that had not only been broken but pulled open.
Heter described the damage as “every window on the front of the school.”
Blanchard said he believed someone had entered through that window because he could see there were rooms in the school that were in “disarray.” He said he also noticed a fire alarm was going off, and he and Heter heard someone who seemed to be screaming.
Heter added that it sounded like the person was screaming, “(Obscenity) you.”
According to Heter’s affidavit, a staff member came to the school because an alarm had been set off, but that person found a fire alarm also had been activated and could only be turned off by members of the Rutland City Fire Department. A firefighter later told police he believed the fire alarm had been deliberately activated, although there was no sign of a fire at the school.
Blanchard said Tanner was located by a deputy with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department and a trooper from the Vermont State Police.
After Tanner was taken into custody, he allegedly admitted to being a “little tipsy.” Heter administered a breath test which indicated Tanner’s blood alcohol content was 0.118%. The legal limit for driving in Vermont is 0.08%.
At the time, Tanner was under a court order, issued in September, that said he couldn’t buy, possess or drink alcohol.
Both affidavits noted that Tanner was carrying a blue Russell Athletics backpack that had a white sweatshirt inside. Police were notified while Tanner was being processed, surveillance footage from the school showed the person who broke in was wearing a white sweatshirt and carrying a blue Russell Athletics backpack.
Blanchard said he printed stills from the surveillance footage before interviewing Tanner. He said Tanner initially said he had not been to the Allen Street Campus that night. His hands had cuts but Tanner told police had gotten into a fistfight and that’s how his hands had been injured.
However, Blanchard said Tanner changed his story after being shown the photos taken from the surveillance footage.
“Whatever. I (obscenity) did it. You have your confession,” Tanner said, according to the affidavit.
Tanner allegedly told police he committed the crimes because “he hated his life and was angry.”
Police said Tanner told them he used rocks outside the school to break the windows.
Blanchard said he noted the damage to the items inside the school included televisions, desks and chairs. He estimated the damage to be more than $1,000.
Heter said Tanner had expressed reluctance to allow police to search his backpack. She said she asked him why and he said he didn’t want police to “take his weed.” Heter said police told him marijuana was legal and they wouldn’t take his marijuana or his bong, after which he allowed police to look into the backpack and take the white sweatshirt as evidence.
Rob Bliss, assistant superintendent of the Rutland City Public Schools, said maintenance crews worked quickly over the weekend to get the school ready to open as usual on March 28 so that students did not miss any class time. He said the school district did not have an estimate yet of the total value of the damage from the incident.
If convicted of all the charges, Tanner could be sentenced to more than 21 years in jail.
