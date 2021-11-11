A Brandon man is facing a felony charge after police said a woman accused him of grabbing her arm while touching himself and refusing to let go in Brandon on Oct. 31.
Jasper Q. Steckler, 18, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of lewd and lascivious conduct.
Steckler was released without bail but ordered not to have contact with the 32-year-old woman who made the accusation.
According to court records, attorney Marco Kushner, who represents Steckler, requested a competency evaluation for his client.
The charge is based on an affidavit written by Officer Michael VonSchleusingen, of the Brandon Police Department, who said the woman called police around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 31. VonSchleusingen said the woman was “hysterical and (he) could hear she was attempting to catch her breath as she was trying to address her complaint.”
The affidavit said the woman told police she was getting into her vehicle on Center Street when a man she didn’t know grabbed her arm from behind her. When she turned around, she told police, he was touching himself and wouldn’t let go.
The woman told police she punched the man, later identified as Steckler, in the face in an attempt to get him to let go of her arm.
She said she got in her vehicle and drove off but could see he was still on Center Street and still touching himself.
The woman told police Steckler was wearing a “Rick and Morty” T-shirt and a black beanie.
VonSchleusingen said when he got to the area, he saw a woman parked just north of Brandon Congregational Church. He said she got his attention, identified herself as the woman who had called police and pointed to a man whom she said had grabbed her arm.
VonSchleusingen wrote in the affidavit that he knew Steckler from previous police encounters and noted that he was wearing a T-shirt and beanie similar to what the woman had described.
At the scene, Steckler declined to answer questions, VonSchleusingen said.
After he was taken into custody, Steckler admitted to his caregiver that he had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before the alleged incident although a test of his blood-alcohol content showed non-presence of alcohol, the affidavit said.
The woman had asked to return to her family on Oct. 31 but gave police a statement on Nov. 1.
The statement said when the woman turned and saw Steckler, “she screamed, ‘What the (expletive) are you doing?’”
The woman told police Steckler had “reached for her face” before she hit him and said she had been in fear for her life.
She also explained that she was able to identify Steckler at the scene because after she drove off, she turned around and came back.
According to the woman, Steckler did not speak during the incident and “just smiled.”
Police tried to schedule an interview with Steckler on Nov. 3 but his guardian said Steckler would not speak with police before consulting with an attorney.
VonSchleusingen said he reviewed Steckler’s criminal history and found he has not been previously charged with a sexually based offense.
If convicted of the charge, Steckler could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.
