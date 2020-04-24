A local man is facing a felony charge after after being accused of engaging in a sexual act with a child, according to a press release from the Rutland City Police Department.
Bernard Mitchell, 32, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court on Thursday to a felony charge of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
Travis Weaver, deputy state's attorney for Rutland County, asked for $40,000 bail based on Mitchell's criminal history including repeated failures to register as a sex offender in Colorado. Weaver also asked Judge David Barra to order Mitchell not to have contact with anyone younger than 16.
Barra released Mitchell without bail but with conditions. The judge ordered Mitchell not to go to places where children might congregate, like playgrounds, and not to have contact with children.
Barra allowed an exception for the children who already live with Mitchell.
According to the release, the investigation of Mitchell began in January. Officers with the Rutland City Police Department and the Rutland County Special Investigations Unit worked together on the case and cited Mitchell on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.