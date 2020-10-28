PITTSFORD — A Pittsford man is facing more than 60 years in prison on mandatory minimum penalties if convicted and could be sentenced to life in prison after being accused of sexually abusing children between January 2014 and as recently as earlier this month.
Brian M. Jackson, 60, of Pittsford, pleaded not guilty on Oct. 9 in Rutland criminal court to three felony counts of aggravated sexual assault on someone younger than 13, three felony counts of sexual assault on someone younger than 16, two felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and one felony count of aggravated repeated sexual assault of a child.
A 10th charge, which would be a third count of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, has been filed but Jackson has not yet been arraigned on that charge.
Each of the charges of sexual assault on someone younger than 13 carries a minimum term of 10 years and a maximum term of life in prison. The repeated aggravated sexual assault of a child charge carries a mandatory minimum term of 25 years in jail and a maximum term of life. The lewd and lascivious conduct with a child charges all carry a mandatory minimum of two years and a maximum term of 15 years.
The charges of sexual assault on someone younger than 16 do not have a mandatory minimum but all have a maximum term of 20 years in prison.
The charges are based on an affidavit written by Trooper Steven Gelder, of the Vermont State Police, who said police learned Aug. 28 that a 16-year-old girl had reported being sexually abused by Jackson, whom she knew, during the past six years.
Gelder said the girl was interviewed at the Rutland County Child First Advocacy Center (CFAC) also on Aug. 28.
The girl told Gelder and an investigator from the Vermont Department for Children and Families the alleged incidents started when she was 10 during a camping trip to Maine. She said she told a female adult relative who confronted Jackson.
According to the girl, Jackson promised there would never be another incident at the time, but she said the sexual assaults continued through the succeeding years and got worse.
The affidavit included descriptions of many incidents the girl said had happened through the years in Vermont in or around Pittsford.
Gelder said he spoke to a 14-year-old girl, who knows the 16-year-old girl, on Aug. 31 at the CFAC. The younger girl said she remembered the trip to Maine and said the older girl had told her what Jackson allegedly did during the trip.
The younger girl told investigators that Jackson touched her thighs. She said it makes her uncomfortable but “it keeps happening.”
Gelder said he spoke with Jackson on Sept. 2. He said Jackson told him that his attorney, Steve Howard, had advised him not to speak to police. Gelder said he contacted Howard and asked if Jackson would consent to an interview or polygraph test, but Howard said Jackson would not.
After a school employee told investigators of an alleged disclosure by the younger girl, the younger girl was interviewed again at the CFAC on Oct. 2. The younger girl described several alleged incidents that she said happened when she was in a vehicle with Jackson and he touched her inappropriately.
She told investigators about an alleged assault by Jackson that happened in her room after her sixth-grade graduation but Gelder said the younger girl then said she didn’t want to speak anymore and the interview was ended.
The pending charge is based on an affidavit, also written by Gelder, after investigators spoke with a 17-year-old girl at the CFAC on Oct. 19.
According to the girl, Jackson touched her inappropriately. She said it started after she saw him touching the 16-year-old girl, with whom she is friends, at a home in Pittsford. She said she told Jackson it made her uncomfortable and he stopped.
According to the girl, the alleged incident happened the summer before her freshman year, and it never happened again.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections’ online inmate locator, Jackson is being held at the Springfield jail. He is scheduled to return to Rutland criminal court Nov. 9 for a hearing to determine whether he will be allowed to be released from custody pending the resolution of the charges.
