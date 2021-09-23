A man, identified by police as an intensive care unit nurse at Rutland Regional Medical Center, is facing 30 years in prison after police said he strangled two male relatives in Rutland, one on Sept. 13; the other in September 2020.
John Dyer, 39, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Sept. 16 in Rutland criminal court to two felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault.
He was released without bail but was ordered not to have contact with the two relatives he’s accused of assaulting. Dyer also was ordered not to buy, possess or use alcohol and not to have any deadly weapons.
The charges against Dyer are based on an affidavit written by Detective Sean Maguire of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he spoke with a 25-year-old woman at the Rutland County Child First Advocacy Center on Sept. 15.
Maguire said the woman told him she and her mother went to Dyer’s home on Sept. 13 to remove four children. She said she had gone there before to “remove (one of the boys) from a violent situation.”
The woman said a second boy told her he had been strangled by Dyer.
She said she feared retaliation from Dyer against herself or her mother. She told Maguire that Dyer has guns in his home.
Maguire said he spoke to the first boy, also at CFAC, and the boy said there had been an argument about chores that needed to be done. The first boy said Dyer tried to take his phone away and they began to wrestle over control of the phone.
He told Maguire the second boy got involved and struck Dyer in the back.
The affidavit did not give the ages of the two boys.
The first boy said he saw the second boy on the floor, and said Dyer was strangling him. He said he pulled Dyer away from the second boy and held Dyer back so he couldn’t go after the second boy again.
He said the second boy then approached him and Dyer and struck Dyer in the face. They both left the home, the first boy told Maguire.
The affidavit stated the first boy also told police that Dyer had put his hands around the first boy’s neck from behind about a year ago.
The second boy, also interviewed at the CFAC, told Maguire a story that was similar to the version told by the first boy. He said after he was on the floor, Dyer “held (his) neck down.”
The second boy said the first boy called the woman, who is related to them, to get them out of the house.
Maguire said he took photos of marks on the second boy’s neck.
According to Maguire, Dyer was located, taken into custody and brought to the Rutland City police station. The affidavit does not state whether Dyer was interviewed by police or whether police asked him if he would consent to an interview.
On Sept. 15, Judge David Fenster set a bail of $1,000 for Dyer, and it was posted the same day. The next day, after Dyer’s arraignment, the bail was struck.
Both the counts against Dyer are punishable by up to 15 year in prison if convicted.
