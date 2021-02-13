A Springfield man is facing more than 40 years in prison after police accused him of running over the leg of a Rutland man on Oct. 22.
Eric L. Chambers, 51, of Springfield, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court on Monday to one felony count of aggravated assault, one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one felony count of leaving the scene of a crash that caused serious injury, one felony count of grossly negligent driving that resulted in a serious injury and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault.
Chambers was released without bail but ordered not to have or drink alcohol or possess deadly weapons, and to stay away from Justin J. Jerome, 50, of Rutland, who reported the alleged incident to police.
The charges are based on an affidavit written by Detective Jimmy Plakas, of the Rutland City Police Department who is assigned to the department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Plakas said he was assigned Oct. 27 to investigate an incident that allegedly took place on Harrison Avenue.
Officer Tyler Tavares, also with RCPD, had already written a report after he had spoken to Jessica L. Coleman, 41, and Jerome on Oct. 25. Coleman said her friend, Jerome, had been hit by a car on Oct. 22 and was in the hospital waiting for surgery to “save his leg.” Coleman said Chambers had been the driver.
Interviewed at Rutland Regional Medical Center, Jerome said he had seen Chambers dragging his 40-year-old girlfriend by her hair. He said he pulled Chambers off and began to strike him.
According to Jerome, Chambers got into a white Ford Crown Victoria and drove over Jerome as he was leaving. Jerome said he believed Chambers drove over him on purpose and said the front and rear tires ran over his leg.
Plakas and Detective Sean Maguire, of RCPD, spoke with Jerome at RRMC on Nov. 2. He said Chambers and his girlfriend had come to Jerome’s home Oct. 22 to ask for money. He said he declined to give them any money, and they left, but Jerome said he heard the woman screaming and when he went outside, he allegedly saw Chambers pulling her by the hair and slapping her while trying to force her into his car.
Jerome told police he “beat the snot” out of Chambers before Chambers got into his car and allegedly ran over his leg.
“Jerome was not going to call police but he had been advised he was not going to be able to use his leg so he no longer considered it ‘snitching,’ and he wanted to press charges,” Plakas wrote in the affidavit.
In assuring police he could positively identify Chambers, Jerome said he had known Chambers for 30 years, and he had “done time with him at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility,” the Rutland jail.
The affidavit said Plakas spoke with Chambers at Chambers’ homed Dec. 22.
Plakas said Chambers admitted that he and Jerome had argued. He said Jerome told him to leave and that he wasn’t taking his girlfriend with him. Chambers told Plakas he told Jerome that he needed his car to get back to Springfield.
According to Chambers, Jerome made Chambers approach him, get on his knees and bow his head which Chambers said he believed would result in Jerome giving him the car keys. Instead, Jerome “peppered” him, Chambers said.
Plakas said Chambers told him that his girlfriend separated Chambers and Jerome. Chambers said he tried to leave but Jerome came outside and grabbed the passenger side of the car.
Plakas said Chambers asked him whether he had driven over Jerome while leaving the area.
“(Chambers) stated that due to the level of fear he was in, he could not stay on scene,” Plakas wrote.
Plakas said the girlfriend told RCPD Detective Cpl. Eric Morgano that she was married to Chambers and denied he hit her that night.
Plakas noted that Chambers’ criminal record check showed “numerous felony and misdemeanor convictions including assault related convictions.”
The charge of aggravated assault and grossly negligent driving are punishable by up to 15 years each if Chambers is convicted. The charges of leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated assault with a weapon are each punishable by up to five years and domestic assault carries a maximum penalty of 18 months in jail.
