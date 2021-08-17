A Gibson Avenue man is facing up to 15 years in jail after police said he attempted to strangle a woman on Aug. 7 in Rutland.
Emaliel Diaz, 49, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Aug. 9 in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault.
Diaz was released without bail but ordered not to have contact with the woman who told police he assaulted her.
The charge against Diaz is based on an affidavit written by Cpl. Christopher Rose, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he was dispatched to a Gibson Avenue home on Aug. 7 around 7:30 a.m. He said he was told a woman had called police, said she was assaulted and then disconnected the call.
At the home, Rose wrote in the affidavit, the woman said she has a relationship with Diaz and there are two pre-teens who live at the home with them.
She said she found out he had been communicating with another woman in February and they decided to end their relationship. She said she planned to find a new home and believed he should continue to have a relationship with the children.
The woman told police that on the morning of Aug. 7, Diaz woke her up and was cursing. She said about 10 minutes before she called police, he had grabbed her by the throat and threw her down on the couch.
According to the affidavit, the woman said he had his hands on her throat for just a few seconds but said during that time could not breathe. She told police she fought back and said she might have hurt one of his fingers.
The woman said she was thinking, “Is he going to do it for longer this time?” The affidavit said that was a reference to her allegation that he had put his hands on her throats approximately three times before.
The woman told police he had not put his hands on her throat in front of the children before. She said while they weren’t present the time he allegedly did so on Aug. 7, she said they were in the apartment and could hear the incident.
When Rose spoke to Diaz, he allegedly told Rose that the woman had told him what happened. He acknowledged being angry and that she grabbed him and he grabbed her but denied he choked her.
“He wanted ‘peace.’ He was aware he should not have done it but if possible, he would like to get some counseling. He stated something similar to this incident occurred in Puerto Rico years ago. He did not want to be arrested in front of (the) children again,” Rose wrote in the affidavit.
During Diaz’s arraignment on Aug. 9, Diaz asked the court to consider adding a condition that would allow him to have some contact with the children.
Diaz had an out-of-town address he planned to use while the charges are pending.
Karen K. Reynolds, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, said the state was not willing to change the request that Diaz not have conduct with the children.
“It sounds like this is a pattern of behavior. This was not the first incidence of violence between (the two adults,)” she said.
Reynolds noted the affidavit alleges that the children were in the home during the alleged assault. She said if the state were to agree to a condition that would allow contact with the children, prosecutors would want it to be arranged through a “structured supervisory program” like BROC or the Parent-Child Center.
Judge David Fenster ordered Diaz not to have contact with the children but said he would entertain a motion that asked for a change in conditions of Diaz’s release from custody if the motion explained a mechanism for contact.
