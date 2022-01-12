A Pawlet man is facing more than 12 years in prison after being arraigned on seven criminal charges on Monday after he allegedly fired a gun in the parking lot of the Barn restaurant when he was refused alcohol on Sunday.
Peter H. Hadeka, 46, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Hadeka was also charged with two misdemeanor counts related to driving while under the influence of alcohol, cocaine possession, reckless endangerment, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct.
He was released without bail but ordered not to have contact with people who spoke to police about the alleged incident from Sunday.
The charges were based on an affidavit written by Trooper Eric Jakubowski, of the Vermont State Police, who said Mark McChesney, an employee of the Barn restaurant on Route 30 in Pawlet, reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday that there was a man named Peter who was banging on the door because he was angry that the restaurant staff refused to serve him alcohol.
A few minutes later, McChesney reported the same man had fired shots in the parking lot and then left in a Toyota Highlander.
The affidavit said a Pawlet constable got to the restaurant ahead of Jakubowski and reported Hadeka was not there but Jakubowski said when he got to the Barn around 8:50 p.m., he saw the Highlander driven by a “large bald man who was shirtless.”
He said he later confirmed the driver was Hadeka.
According to Jakubowski, Hadeka drove off from the restaurant. Jakubowski said he tried to stop the sport utility vehicle on Route 30 but lost sight of it. He said he knew where Hadeka lived because of prior law-enforcement contact, but he and other troopers did not find Hadeka at his home either.
After returning to the Barn, Jakubowski spoke to several employees. They said they knew Hadeka as a patron of the Barn.
McChesney said Hadeka seemed “heavily intoxicated” when he arrived around 7 p.m., and he told the bartender not to serve Hadeka.
“Mark stated Hadeka became belligerent at the bar in front of other patrons and began swearing and causing a scene,” the affidavit said.
McChesney told police that Hadeka said to him that he knew where McChesney lived, which McChesney took as a threat.
Hadeka left around 8 p.m. but returned about 30 minutes later. McChesney said Hadeka tried to enter the Barn but the door was locked. He said he heard Hadeka fire about six shots which he believed Hadeka had fired into the air.
According to the affidavit, Hadeka was later found around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the Highlander parked in a driveway on Route 30.
While searching Hadeka before his arrest, police found a plastic bag that contained a white powder which field tested as positive for cocaine. A black revolver was also found in the front seat of the Highlander, the affidavit said.
Jakubowski said Hadeka declined to answer questions or provide police an evidentiary breath sample.
The affidavit said Hadeka had been convicted of driving while under the influence of alcohol in February 1999.
