A Leicester man is facing charges after police said he took $900 from the Bank of Middlebury in Brandon in October by allegedly making fake deposits and then withdrawing money from an automated teller machine.
Police also allege he spent money using a bank card that also drew on the fake deposits.
Leon Richard Forrest, 40, of Leicester, pleaded not guilty on Jan. 31 in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of taking money by false pretenses.
Forrest was released without bail.
The charge against Forrest is based on an affidavit written by Officer Adam Murach, of the Brandon Police Department, who said Chief Christopher Brickell, also of the Brandon Police Department, spoke to staff at the Bank of Middlebury on Carver Street on Oct. 25.
A bank employee told Brickell that Forrest’s account was “in the negative” but said Forrest called the bank and asked whether the bank would lift the restrictions on the account so he could deposit money and fix the arrearages.
During the weekend of Oct. 23 and 24, the employee told Brickell, Forrest entered several deposit envelopes through the automated teller machine (ATM) for a total deposit of about $4,840.
When bank employees retrieved the deposit envelopes from the ATM, they were all empty, according to the affidavit, but Forrest used his bank card and spent more than $5,000.
The affidavit describes the alleged empty deposits and cash withdrawals. Some of the withdrawals happened immediately after the deposit envelopes were entered into the ATM, Murach said.
As of Oct. 25, Forrest had allegedly withdrawn $900. Murach said bank staff told police they had “charged off” the losses as “they are required to pay off obligations that are cleared through the use of a debit card.”
Murach said he spoke with Forrest on Nov. 10 and asked him to come to the Brandon police station.
According to the affidavit, Forrest was read his rights and agreed to speak with police.
Murach said Forrest allegedly admitted the fraud and explained the circumstances.
Forrest told police his ex-girlfriend asked him to cash a check because she didn’t have a bank account and he agreed. He said he gave her cash.
However, he said his bank told him weeks later that the woman had told bank staff that he had forged her name on the check, which caused them to reverse the payment of money from the check into Forrest’s account.
“Forrest stated that he was so upset regarding what the bank did to him without telling him that he went to the ATM, inserted blank envelope deposits and withdrew cash to get his money back. He did this several times until he got his money back,” Murach wrote in the affidavit.
Forrest told police he had already spent the money he allegedly took from the bank in October.
If convicted of the charge against him, Forrest could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail.
